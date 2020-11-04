Metro Exodus crossover event coming to PUBG Mobile on Nov. 10

The Metro Exodus crossover game mode called Metro Royale will be available in PUBG Mobile on Nov. 10, PUBG Corp. announced last night.

Fans can find more information on the crossover by visiting the event page on PUBG Mobile‘s official website. The page features the crossover story, a survival guide that players can complete with friends ahead of the start of the event, and a tab that says “Coming Soon.”

“View the Metro Royale story and answer questions to get Survival Guide EXP,” the page reads. “Players around the world will work together to unlock the Survival Guide and discover the secrets of this new mode. More mysterious prizes to be unlocked with everyone’s joint efforts.”

Can you survive the Metro Royale?



Check out the #PUBGMxMETRO #METROROYALE Survival Guide and see if you have what it takes to survive the post-apocalypse! 🔗 https://t.co/55FvmTOfy1 pic.twitter.com/iazwT0bofm — PUBG MOBILE (@PUBGMOBILE) November 4, 2020

The game mode will bring two new maps, a new loadout, a special black market place, as well as a new weapon called the Tikhar Rifle and new monsters, Nosalis and Librarian.

The Tikhar Rifle will be familiar to Metro Exodus players. It’s one of the classic weapons from the shooter. The automatic sniper rifle “deals greater damage by utilizing a higher air pressure, gaining full power when the air pressure is filled up,” according to its description on the PUBG Mobile event page. “However, its air pressure will reduce gradually with time, while firing will speed up the pressure reduction. Always replenish the air pressure to ensure its firepower.”

Image via 4A Games

Themed, limited-time challenges may come alongside the game mode to encourage players to test it out and get exclusive rewards.

The battle royale game mode seems to add monsters to give more loot to players and help them snowball the game. And it should come as no surprise that a new map will feature a metro line with stations and tunnels that players will be able to visit.

The final version of the game mode has yet to be revealed, however, since the beta version wasn’t complete and was subject to change before its official release.

Metro Exodus is the third title of its license, a first-person shooter that takes place in the Russian tundra. It was based on Dmitry Glukhovsk’s novels and is set in 2035 after a calamity made the surface of the Earth highly irradiated and forced human civilizations to live underground.

PUBG Mobile releases many crossovers every year, the latest being with popular K-pop group BLACKPINK that features events and a recently announced game show with the members. Metro Royale will be the next crossover event to be introduced to the game on Nov. 10.