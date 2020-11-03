BLACKPINK members will play PUBG Mobile in a gameplay show later this month

It will be streamed on Facebook and YouTube.

PUBG Mobile is bringing a new “Fun match” gameplay show featuring all members of K-pop girl group BLACKPINK, South Korean singer Kim Hee-chul, and popular streamers DDEDDEDDEDDE and BEENU.

The show will be streamed on PUBG Mobile’s Facebook and YouTube channels in November. No other details about it have been revealed yet.

In September, PUBG Mobile announced a collaboration with BLACKPINK. This tie-up brought several events to the battle royale game, including a theme visual, lobby music, airplane and airdrop skin, billboard, and more.

Players could also win signed BLACKPINK albums by giving in-game gifts to the band’s four members, Jennie Kim, Kim Jisoo, Lisa Manoban, and Rosé Park. All of the members’ character IDs were also revealed so players could do this.

The last of these BLACKPINK-themed events concluded on Nov. 2. Today, it was announced that fans will be able to see the popular singers play the battle royale game as well.

This isn’t the first time PUBG Mobile is getting a collaboration of this sort. In the past, the game has also tied-up with British-Norwegian DJ, Alan Walker. Walker performed at the PUBG Mobile Club Open (PMCO) spring split global finals in 2019. He also participated in a showmatch.