Details of Blackpink’s collaboration with PUBG Mobile unveiled

PUBG Mobile’s collaboration with popular K-pop girl group Blackpink will bring a lot of exciting features to the battle royale game, including a Blackpink-themed airplane, airdrop, billboard, and other events. Fans will also be able to win an album by the band.

The collaboration was teased for some time but was finally confirmed on Sept. 17. PUBG Mobile also revealed the character IDs of all four members of the band: Jennie Kim, Kim Jisoo, Lisa Manoban, and Rosé Park.

Today, it was revealed that the collaboration will last for over a month with numerous in-game features being added. These include:

Blackpink theme visual: Sept. 20 to Oct. 8

Blackpink lobby music: Sept. 24 to Nov. 2

Airplane and Airdrop with the Blackpink skin: Oct. 2 to Nov. 2

Blackpink billboard: Oct. 2 to Oct. 8

Blackpink x PUBG Mobile event: Sept. 24 to Oct. 8

Exclusive gift to Blackpink: Sept. 24 to Nov. 2

The Blackpink x PUBG Mobile event is now live in the game. Players can support Blackpink members in this event and also earn other exciting rewards. The top supporters will get a signed Blackpink album and an in-game outfit.

BLACKPINK IN YOUR AREA! Check out the event calendar so you don't miss a thing! #PUBGMxBLACKPINK@ygent_official @BLACKPINK pic.twitter.com/SPjPYQL59M — PUBG MOBILE (@PUBGMOBILE) September 24, 2020

PUBG Mobile also recently collaborated with soft drink brand Mountain Dew. Mountain Dew vending machines have come to the Erangel map and can be used to get some loot, including level three helmets, vests, and more. A Mountain Dew-themed event is also live, offering the DEW T-shirt and parachute.