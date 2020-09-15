PUBG Mobile’s latest tease could be a collaboration with Blackpink’s Lisa

The rapper could be coming to the game.

PUBG Mobile teased someone coming to the game in a post on its social handles today. Fans have been speculating whether the teaser could be hinting towards a collaboration with Thai rapper and member of Korean girl group Blackpink, Lalisa Manoban, who is popularly known as Lisa.

The teaser shows a female in bangs with pink hair and reflective sunglasses. Players can see the New Erangel on the reflection of the glasses. PUBG Mobile has asked players to guess who is coming in the caption of the tease.

Guess who is coming. pic.twitter.com/7gONmNMGgi — PUBG MOBILE (@PUBGMOBILE) September 14, 2020

While it’s hard to make out any facial features due to the zoomed-up picture and huge sunglasses, players have been speculating whether this tease could be hinting towards a partnership with Lisa. The character in the picture does have similarities with the rapper.

We be clowns😭, but this reminds me of Lisa from Blackpink – the bangs, the pink hair. — 𝗟𝗶𝗹𝗶𝗟𝗼𝘃𝗲💜🔥 (@Lpoplov68581969) September 14, 2020

Ok I think its lisa but still,gonna wait for its official announcement 🤡💕💕 @BLACKPINK pic.twitter.com/movfciMTFd — ♡~lisa (@Shwetzs_lili) September 14, 2020

It wouldn’t be a big surprise if a partnership between the rapper and battle royale game happens. Last July, Blackpink’s “Playing With Fire” was added to PUBG Mobile and was being played in several locations on the maps of the game.

A collaboration with a singer is also something PUBG Mobile has done in the past. In March 2019, the game announced a collab with Norwegian DJ and record producer Alan Walker. His song, “On My Way,” could be heard in the game before it was released worldwide. He also partnered with the game for another single, called “Live Fast.” Alan Walker also performed during the PUBG Mobile Club Open (PMCO) spring split global finals 2019 and played in show matches.

Lisa has also partnered with a game before. Tencent Games, the developers and publishers of PUBG Mobile, announced on June 27 that Lisa was Supercell’s spokesperson for Brawl Stars.