PUBG Mobile reveals Blackpink members’ character IDs

You can search for them in the game.

After nearly a week of teasing a collaboration with popular K-pop girl group Blackpink, PUBG Mobile confirmed that it was happening on Sept. 17. Today, it seems like fans could see the band members play the battle royale as their character IDs were revealed.

Players can search for their character IDs in PUBG Mobile to view their accounts and even send them gifts. Here are their accounts:

Jennie Kim

Jennie’s character ID is 51009797582 while her in-game username is “JenniePUBGM.”

Screengrab via Tencent

Kim Jisoo

Jisoo’s character ID is 51009780171 while her in-game username is “JisooPUBGM.”

Screengrab via Tencent

Lalisa Manoban

Lisa’s character ID is 51009791380 while her in-game username is “LisaPUBGM.”

Screengrab via Tencent

Roseanne Park

Rosé’s character ID is 51009801702 while her in-game username is “RoséPUBGM.”

Screengrab via Tencent

Tencent still hasn’t revealed what will be coming from this collaboration. With the reveal of their character IDs, it remains to be seen if fans could get to see them play the game in a showmatch, as Tencent has done with other celebrities in the past.

Other than the collab with Blackpink, PUBG Mobile is also getting one with Mountain Dew. “The Dew” will arrive on Sept. 22. Tencent hasn’t confirmed what will be coming with this collaboration either. The announcement teased that Mountain Dew vending machines could be added to PUBG Mobile.