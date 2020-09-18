PUBG Mobile could add Mountain Dew vending machines

PUBG Mobile announced a collaboration with the soft drink brand, Mountain Dew yesterday. “The Dew” will arrive on Sept. 22.

While it wasn’t revealed what will come with this partnership, the announcement video shows a character zooming into a Mountain Dew vending machine on the Erangel map. This could be a hint that they will be added to the game.

The Dew arrives September 22nd! pic.twitter.com/LzRSvPSGg8 — PUBG MOBILE (@PUBGMOBILE) September 18, 2020

Vending machines were previously a part of PUBG Mobile. In the 0.18.0 update last May, the Miramar 2.0 map was added. One of the main highlights of this map were vending machines. These were randomly situated on the map and players could use them to get up to eight energy drinks.

This isn’t the first time Mountain Dew is tying-up with PUBG Mobile. The soft drink brand was the sponsors of the first season of the PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL) South Asia. It was also the “official beverage” of the PUBG Mobile World League (PMWL) season zero. This is perhaps the first time, however, Mountain Dew is getting an in-game collaboration.

Besides Mountain Dew, PUBG Mobile also recently announced a major collaboration with the K-pop girl group Blackpink. No details regarding what will be coming from this were revealed either.

Tencent recently released version 1.0 of PUBG Mobile which has been keeping players hooked to season 15 of the game. The version added New Erangel, a new UI, and gave the game significant graphical upgrades. With the Blackpink and Mountain Dew collaborations, it seems players have a lot to look forward to in this season.