Here are the locations of Mountain Dew vending machines in PUBG Mobile

PUBG Mobile recently unveiled a collaboration between the battle royale game and soft drink brand, Mountain Dew. As part of this, Mountain Dew vending machines and other in-game items have made their way to the game. These items can be unlocked through the ongoing Mountain Dew event.

In this event, players have to collect Mountain Dew cans through the vending machines on the Erangel map. These can then be redeemed for different prizes. These include:

DEW parachute: 15 cans

DEW t-shirt: 15 cans

Classic crate coupon scrap: six cans

Supply crate coupon scrap: three cans

100 BP: one can

These cans have to be found by using the vending machines on Erangel. The vending machines are scattered across the map. Here are their locations:

Image via Tencent

Upon locating a vending machine, players can use them to get a Mountain Dew can. Besides this, the vending machine will also give out other items like a level three helmet or vest.

Image via Tencent

Mountain Dew is also the beverage sponsor for the PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL) and World League (PMWL). It will also be sponsoring the PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC). The PMGC is a newly-formed tournament by the merger of the PMWL and World Championship (PMWC) due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It has a prize pool of $2 million and will kick off in late November.