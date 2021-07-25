How to unlock Pokémon in Pokémon UNITE, all Unite License costs

Pokémon UNITE launched with a relatively small roster of playable Pokémon, but TiMi Studio and The Pokémon Company have already confirmed that the game will be getting multiple new Pokémon in the near future.

Right from the start, players will get to pick one of several Pokémon to unlock after finishing the tutorial.

From there, TiMi has also made a handful of Pokémon obtainable through various events and challenges, which players will just need to complete and participate in to obtain. However, the main method for unlocking the Pokémon you want to use is by purchasing their Unite License.

A Unite License is the item you need to get in order to fully unlock a Pokémon for your roster, which means you can use them at any time in any mode. There is also a rotation of Pokémon that players can use without unlocking in standard mode.

So if there is a Pokémon you really want to play as in UNITE but you’re not sure what ways you can unlock it, here is every method possible in the game.

Free to obtain Pokémon

Starter choice

Once you boot up the game, you are thrown right into a tutorial to learn the basics of UNITE’s gameplay. Once completed, you get to pick one of five Pokémon to unlock instantly.

This will act as your “starter” for this game, which simply means it is the first Pokémon you have access to for online matchmaking. No other aspect of the game is impacted by this decision, other than you will need to obtain the other four options later.

Here are the five Pokémon you can choose from after the tutorial.

Pikachu

Charizard

Snorlax

Talonflame

Eldegoss

Challenge and event rewards

After unlocking their starter, players will be able to get a few other Pokémon simply by playing the game, completing challenges, and logging in every day.

Some of these Pokémon will only be available in this way for a limited period of time, so you should pay extra attention to those options and make sure you get them if you don’t want to purchase their Unlock License later.

It is also important to note that, if you purchase a Pokémon’s Unite License and then later receive it as a reward, you will still get something from the duplicate. Typically it will be the equivalent number of Aeos Coins that you would have spent unlocking them anyway, so you just get that amount back.

Here are all of the Pokémon you can currently unlock for free by playing the game.

Zeraora Free bonus for players who download UNITE prior to Aug. 31

Slowbro Reach Trainer Level 2

Venusaur Reach Trainer Level 5

Alolan Ninetails Day two bonus for the “14 Day Welcome Gifts” event

Cinderace Day eight bonus for the “14 Day Welcome Gifts” event

Greninja Day 14 bonus for the “14 Day Welcome Gifts” event

Crustle Complete all seven steps of the Beginner Challenge



Unite License prices

If you want to play a Pokémon that isn’t available for free via the starter selection, challenges, or events, you will need to purchase their Unite License from the Unite Battle Commission shop.

You will have the option of paying in the basic Aeos Coin currency or using premium Aeos Gems. However, once you purchase a Pokémon’s Unite License, you don’t need to buy it again.

Here are all of the costs in both coins and gems for every Pokémon in the game.