How to redeem free Zeraora launch bonus in Pokémon Unite

Pokémon Unite has officially launched, with players all over the world now able to play the first Pokémon MOBA on Nintendo Switch.

Unite is a free-to-play game that only gives players a certain number of Pokémon once they first download it and complete the tutorial. The remaining roster needs to be unlocked through purchasing or grinding to receive Unite Licenses, or the method used to unlock various Pokémon to use in matches.

However, as a launch window bonus, TiMi Studios is giving any player that downloads Unite the chance to redeem a free Unite License for the Mythical Pokémon Zeraora.

In order to claim your Zeraora Unite License, you will first need to complete the game’s initial tutorial, which will then give you access to the main menu hub. From there, hit the X Button to open one of the sub-menus and scroll down to the Mail tab.

Once inside the Mailbox, you should see an unopened message titled Launch Bonus. Clicking on this message should give you the Unite License for the powerful Electric-type Pokémon, meaning you can now use it in upcoming battles.

This launch window promotion is only available until Aug. 31, though it will be available to players on mobile as a launch bonus when that version releases in September.