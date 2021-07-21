All Aeon Gem bundles and costs in Pokémon Unite

Pokémon Unite is now available worldwide for Nintendo Switch, which means players can start to play the game and grinding levels. Because Unite is a free-to-play title, it will incorporate various microtransactions for certain parts of the game.

Like most FTP games, Unite is technically classified as “free-to-start,” which is a common term used to describe a game that’s FTP but offers players optional in-game purchases.

For Unite, the in-game purchases will be represented by Aeon Gems, which can be used instead of the game’s free currency to purchase basic things like cosmetic items for playable Pokémon and the player’s trainer character. The main use for these Aeon Gems will be Unite Licenses, or used to unlock various Pokémon to use in matches, or to upgrade the seasonal battle passes.

Along with earning Aeon Gems through various in-game tasks, players can also purchase them directly through the shop. If you are interested in seeing what bundles are available, here are all of the Aeon Gem offers currently available in Unite.

Aeon Gem bundles

Regular Bundles

60 Aeon Gems: $0.99 Also includes 60 bonus Aeon Gems for the first purchase

245 Aeon Gems: $3.99 Also includes 245 bonus Aeon Gems for the first purchase

490 Aeon Gems: $7.99 Also includes 490 bonus Aeon Gems for the first purchase

1,220 Aeon Gems: $19.99 Also includes 1,220 bonus Aeon Gems for the first purchase



Bonus Bundles

2,450 Aeon Gems: $39.99 Also includes 290 bonus Aeon Gems

3,050 Aeon Gems: $49.99 Also includes 450 bonus Aeon Gems

6,000 Aeon Gems: $99.99 Also includes 1,100 bonus Aeon Gems



For comparison, Unite Licenses can cost 345, 460, or 575 Aeon Gems depending on the Pokémon, which means to unlock just one Pokémon, players will need to spend $7.99 if they don’t own them and have already used the First Time purchase bonus.