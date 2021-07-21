Pokémon Unite’s free Pokémon rotation: July 21

Pokémon Unite is the Pokémon franchise’s first foray into the MOBA genre, but the developers at TiMi Studios took a lot of cues from popular existing titles in how to model the game’s mechanics. This includes the method in which players will be able to play as and unlock the different Pokémon in the game.

Upon finishing the tutorial, players will be given the option to choose a starter Pokémon that will instantly be unlocked and added to their collection, followed by unlocking Slowbro to showcase how Trainer Level progression works.

Once that is complete however, players will need to grind Trainer levels, find other rewards, or purchase Unite Licenses for other Pokémon. Unite Licenses are the method used to unlock various Pokémon for use in matches.

But, to supplement the potential time or in-game resources players might have to sink into purchasing a Unite License, there are also a set of Pokémon that will be free-to-use on a rotating basis.

So, if you don’t know which Pokémon you want to spend your Aeon Gems on and want to test the waters, here is the current free Pokémon rotation.

Free to use Pokémon

Machamp

Garchomp

Crustle

Cinderace