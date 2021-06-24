All trainer level requirements and rewards in Pokémon Unite

Everyone's gotta start from somewhere.

Screengrab via Nintendo

Developed by TiMi Studios, Pokémon Unite is aiming to spice up the MOBA genre with one of the most successful IPs in gaming history. While the gameplay and environment will be thrilling in their own rights, they won’t be the only aspects that will keep players coming back for more.

Aside from battle passes and quests, Unite also has a progression system. As players play more, they’ll be able to increase their trainer level, unlocking more rewards in the process. Whenever you play a match, you’ll gain XP toward your next trainer level once the game is over. 

Though there’s a level cap in the game, it can increase in the future as Unite receives more content and events. Here are all the trainer level requirements and rewards.

All the Trainer Level requirements and rewards

LevelTotal Required XPRewardQuantity
2100Slowbro
3250Gold950
4450Potion
5700Venusaur
6950Unlock the ranked mode
71,400X Attack
82,050X Defense
92,900Item upgrade50
103,950Fluffy Tail
115,200Eject Button
126,650Item upgrade50
138,300White Smoke
1410,150Full Heal
1512,200Item upgrade50
1614,400Goal accelerator
1716,750Ticket300
1819,250Item upgrade80
1921,900Item upgrade80
2024,700Ticket300
2128,050Item upgrade80
2231,950Item upgrade80
2336,400Ticket300
2441,400Item upgrade80
2546,950Gold950
2652,550Ticket300
2758,200Item upgrade80
2863,900Gold950
2969650Ticket300
3075,450Item upgrade100
3181,350Gold950
3287,350Ticket300
3393,450Item upgrade100
3499,650Gold950
35105,950Ticket300
36112,300Item upgrade100
37118,700Gold950
38125,150Ticket300
39131,650Item upgrade100
40138,600Item upgrade100