All trainer level requirements and rewards in Pokémon Unite

Developed by TiMi Studios, Pokémon Unite is aiming to spice up the MOBA genre with one of the most successful IPs in gaming history. While the gameplay and environment will be thrilling in their own rights, they won’t be the only aspects that will keep players coming back for more.

Aside from battle passes and quests, Unite also has a progression system. As players play more, they’ll be able to increase their trainer level, unlocking more rewards in the process. Whenever you play a match, you’ll gain XP toward your next trainer level once the game is over.

Though there’s a level cap in the game, it can increase in the future as Unite receives more content and events. Here are all the trainer level requirements and rewards.

All the Trainer Level requirements and rewards