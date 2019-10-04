How to play Call of Duty: Mobile on PC

Call of Duty: Mobile is one of the biggest games to be launched this year. But as the game continues to grow, many players have been wondering how to play it on PC.

CoD: Mobile can be played on PC using the Tencent Game Buddy, which recently rebranded to Gameloop. Other emulators can also be used to play the game, but Gameloop has been known for providing a good experience when playing other mobile games on PC, such as PUBG Mobile.

To play Call of Duty: Mobile on PC, follow these steps:

Download and install Gameloop. The download link for the setup can be found here. The setup size is just about 10 MBs.

Launch Gameloop and navigate to the Game Center from the list at the left of the window. You’ll find yourself on a screen that looks like this:

Screengrab via Activision and Gameloop

You’ll be able to spot Call of Duty: Mobile on the screen. If it isn’t there, use the search option at the top left of the window to search for the game.

Click on the game and you should see an “Install” option in the bottom right.

Screengrab via Activision and Gameloop

Clicking on the Install option will download (about 1.2 GBs) and install the game on your computer.

Once this is done, head to the My Games tab from the list on the left of the window. Click on Play to launch the game.

Screengrab via Activision and Gameloop

The controls for the game will already be preset in the emulator. Once the game is launched, you should be able to see the default controllers on the right of the window. Alternatively, you can set custom controls by clicking on the key mapping option on the right of the window.

Screengrab via Activision and Gameloop

Call of Duty: Mobile identifies that you’re playing using an emulator and puts you in a separate matchmaking lobby. In an Instagram post, the Garena version of the game revealed how this matchmaking works. If you play using an emulator, you’ll be put up against players who are also using an emulator. If you invite a friend who’s playing on mobile, then you’ll be matched against other teams who have both mobile and emulator players as well. While the global version hasn’t revealed how the matchmaking works, it’s highly likely that the same thing applies to it as well.