How to get the season 11 battle pass in Call of Duty: Mobile

Call of Duty: Mobile’s season 11 is here and has brought a new battle pass to the game. The Anniversary battle pass contains a lot of new soldiers, weapon camos, and other rewards.
Players have to complete missions to gain XP and advance through 50 tiers of rewards in the battle pass. Here’s how you can unlock it.
How to unlock the season 11 battle pass in CoD: Mobile
Click on the Battle Pass option on the home screen of CoD: Mobile
Click on the Buy Premier Pass
Buy the battle pass of your choice
The Battle Pass Bundle (previously called the Premium Pass Plus) contains four additional rewards in addition to everything in the normal pass. It also instantly unlocks 12 tiers and gives players a 25-percent BP XP boost.
The rates in the image below may vary depending on the region you’re in.
Confirm your purchase
The battle pass is purchased using CoD Points. These can be bought from the store in Call of Duty: Mobile. Here’s how you can do that.
How to buy CoD Points
Click on Store
Click on CP
Buy CoD Points
On this screen, you’ll be able to see different amounts of CoD Points that can be bought with real cash.
Highlights of the season 11 battle pass
Here are some of the highlights of this season’s battle pass:
- Spectre – Pixel Spy (tier one)
- QQ9 – Neon Grunge (tier one)
- Melee Weapon – Glow Stick (tier one)
- KRM-262 – Point and Click (tier 10)
- Zero – Nebula (tier 12)
- DL Q33 – Neon Burst (tier 20)
- Scylla – Future Vice (tier 30)
- Charm – Statuesque (tier 35)
- AK117 – Neon Lotus (tier 40)
- Reaper – Premium (tier 50)
- Fennec – Verdant (tier 50)
- Legendary Calling Card – Tac Insertion (tier 50)