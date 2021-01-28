How to get CoD: Mobile’s season one battle pass

Call of Duty: Mobile’s first season of 2021 is here. As usual, “New Order” has introduced a new battle pass containing exclusive skins, a new weapon, soldiers, emotes, and more.

There are two variants of the battle pass: a free and a premium version. The free version is already unlocked for all players and contains significantly fewer rewards than the premium BP. The premium BP contains 50 tiers of rewards.

Related: Call of Duty: Mobile season one 2021 roadmap revealed

Here's what you have to do to get the latest battle pass in CoD: Mobile.

How to get the premium battle pass in CoD: Mobile

Step one

Open Call of Duty: Mobile on your Android or iOS device.

Click on the Battle Pass option in the top right of the screen.

Screengrab via Activision

Step two

A new window will appear displaying all 50 tiers of rewards in this season’s battle pass.

Click on “Buy Premium Pass.”

Screengrab via Activision

Step three

There are two ways you can buy the premium Battle Pass. One of them is the normal Battle Pass. It costs 220 CP.

Screengrab via Activision

The other is the Battle Pass Bundle. Buying this will instantly unlock 12 tiers in the BP. There is also a 25 percent XP boost for Battle Pass bundle users.

Screengrab via Activision

The BP Bundle will also give players some extra rewards. These are: Axe - Firewall Charm Arcade Cabinet Exe Frame Dot Exe



Battle pass overview

Here are the highlights of Call of Duty: Mobile's season one battle pass.

Screengrab via Activision

Free battle pass

Chicom – Synapse (tier four)

Antelope A20 – Light Show (tier eight)

New Operator Skill – Gravity Vortex Gun (tier 14)

New Weapon – FR. 556 (tier 21)

HS2126 – Synapse (tier 31)

Charm – Bloodiest Diamond (tier 38)

Calling Card – Neon Horizon (tier 46)

M4 - Synapse (tier 50)

Premium battle pass