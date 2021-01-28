How to get CoD: Mobile’s season one battle pass

A lot of exclusive rewards can be earned.

Call of Duty: Mobile’s first season of 2021 is here. As usual, “New Order” has introduced a new battle pass containing exclusive skins, a new weapon, soldiers, emotes, and more.

There are two variants of the battle pass: a free and a premium version. The free version is already unlocked for all players and contains significantly fewer rewards than the premium BP. The premium BP contains 50 tiers of rewards.

Here's what you have to do to get the latest battle pass in CoD: Mobile.

How to get the premium battle pass in CoD: Mobile

Step one

  • Open Call of Duty: Mobile on your Android or iOS device.
  • Click on the Battle Pass option in the top right of the screen.
Step two

  • A new window will appear displaying all 50 tiers of rewards in this season’s battle pass.
  • Click on “Buy Premium Pass.”
Step three

  • There are two ways you can buy the premium Battle Pass. One of them is the normal Battle Pass. It costs 220 CP.
  • The other is the Battle Pass Bundle. Buying this will instantly unlock 12 tiers in the BP. There is also a 25 percent XP boost for Battle Pass bundle users.
  • The BP Bundle will also give players some extra rewards. These are:
    • Axe - Firewall
    • Charm Arcade Cabinet
    • Exe Frame
    • Dot Exe

Battle pass overview

Here are the highlights of Call of Duty: Mobile's season one battle pass.

Free battle pass

  • Chicom – Synapse (tier four)
  • Antelope A20 – Light Show (tier eight)
  • New Operator Skill – Gravity Vortex Gun (tier 14)
  • New Weapon – FR. 556 (tier 21)
  • HS2126 – Synapse (tier 31)
  • Charm – Bloodiest Diamond (tier 38)
  • Calling Card – Neon Horizon (tier 46)
  • M4 - Synapse (tier 50)

Premium battle pass

  • David Mason – Enforcer (tier one)
  • Cordite – Tech Noir (tier one)
  • Charm – Button Masher (tier one)
  • HBRa3 – Capacitor (tier 10)
  • FTL – Powerline (tier 12)
  • Emote – Drone Control (tier 15)
  • Locus – Carbon Cut (tier 20)
  • Prophet – Geist (tier 30)
  • HG 40 – Cybersick (tier 40)
  • Spectre – Chrome (tier 50)
  • FR .556 – Rogue Agent (tier 50)