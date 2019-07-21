How to find official Pokémon Play events and tournaments near you

Pokémon Play events are the official locations for trainers who want to prove that they’re the best like no one ever was—at least in their local area.

These events are run by stories or community leaders who have been approved by The Pokémon Company to handle an assortment of officially-licensed tournaments, such as Pokémon Trading Card Sneak Peaks.

But how exactly can you find your nearest Pokémon Play location? Well, it’s pretty straightforward. Head over to the official Pokémon website, which has its own location finder. Simply put in your postcode and other necessary details to find out where your nearest Pokémon Play local is.

You can set your search options as well for whatever you’re interested in. If you just want to find card game or video game events, for example, you can.

The website isn’t the best at sorting which local is actually closest to you, however. It can sometimes showcase event locations that are hundreds of miles away at first before actually showing you a place that’s near you.

Every place might not be on the official locater, either. Make sure to check your local card shops and websites to see if they’re hosting events in the future.