How to enable FPS Boost on Xbox

Back at E3 2015, Microsoft added a highly-requested feature to the eighth generation of video game consoles: backwards compatibility. Even though many original Xbox and Xbox 360 games were made available to play on the Xbox One and now Xbox Series X/S, many of them are locked to their original frame rate and resolution.

Fortunately, Microsoft went back and updated many classic games by increasing their resolution up to 4K as well as doubling their frame rates with FPS Boost. But not every game supports the feature, and not every game that supports the feature will have it enabled by default. So if you want to get the most from your next-gen console and your older-gen games, here’s a quick guide on enabling FPS Boost on your Xbox Series S or X.

FPS Boost may not be enabled by default and must be enabled to individual games that are compatible with the feature.

On the Xbox dashboard, go to My games & apps.

Under Games, go through your library of games and find the one you want to enable FPS Boost in. If you don’t know which titles are compatible, a full list of FPS Boosted games can be found here.

Press the Menu button on the game you want to have the FPS Boost.

Select Manage game and add-ons.

On the left-hand side, select Compatibility options.

Check the box that says FPS boost.

Some of the latest games to receive improved frame rates on Xbox Series S and Xbox Series X are:

Alan Wake

Assassin’s Creed

BCFX

Binary Domain

Darksiders

Dead Space 2 / 3

Dragon Age II

Dragon Age: Origins

F.E.A.R. / F.E.A.R. 3

Fable Anniversary / Fable 3

Fallout 3

Fallout: New Vegas

Far Cry 3

Final Fantasy XIII-2

The Gears of War series

Kameo: Elements of Power

LEGO The Lord of the Rings

Lightning Returns: Final Fantasy XIII

Medal of Honor: Airborne

Mirror’s Edge

NiER

Resident Evil: Operation Raccoon City

Rock of Ages

Sonic & All-Stars Racing Transformed

Sonic Generations

Sonic Unleashed

STAR WARS: The Clone Wars

Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion

Vandal Hearts: Flames of Judgment

To apply the setting, you will have to quit and restart the game to see the effect of the FPS Boost.