How to download Call of Duty: Mobile’s public test build

Activision released the latest public test build (beta) for Call of Duty: Mobile today. It contains new features that will be coming to the game in season nine and ten.

Players can check these out before anyone else by downloading the public test build.

The public test build has been released only for Android devices. The download size is 1.7GB. The public test build is only open to the first 10,000 players, so fans have to be quick if they want to check out the upcoming features in the game.

Activision has said that the beta is used to find any critical issues and bugs before they are released in the global version. An end date hasn’t been revealed but it won’t last for “too long” because the update is about to drop.

To download it, follow these steps:

Open the Reddit post about the public test server build by Call of Duty: Mobile here. Scroll down and click on the link which says “downloadable via APK here.” Let the APK download. When it finishes, click on it to start the installation process. Follow the steps from the Android installer to install the game.

Some players may have to go to their phone’s settings to enable the option to install APK files from unknown sources.

The test server build is completely different from the main version of Call of Duty: Mobile. Playing the test build won’t affect your stats in the main version of the game. Activision has said that all information and player data collected during the test will be deleted.

Players will be able to check out the new Gunsmith feature coming to the game. Activision has said that this will be a “huge addition” to the “core” of CODM. The beta also contains some new maps, modes, and changes to the battle royale mode.