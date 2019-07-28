Fortnite birthday event end date

Epic Games is hosting an anniversary event to celebrate two years since the release of Fortnite: Battle Royale.

For a limited time, players can earn all sorts of cosmetic goodies by completing a set of challenges.

Play 10 matches Reward: Frosted Wrap

Dance in front of 10 different Birthday Cakes Reward: B-Day Beats Music

Outlast 500 opponents Reward: Birthday spray: “This Many”

Gain 50 health or shield from Birthday Cakes Reward: Birthday Cupcake Emote



Sadly, though, the event is coming to a close. The World Cup Finals are almost finished and Fortnite is ready to move on to its next phase. There’s plenty more action to come, but for the time being, if you want to make the most out of Fortnite’s birthday event, you need to put your best foot forward.

It’s almost over and if you miss it, there’s no going back. You’ll have to wait a whole year to claim your exclusive birthday-themed items and skins. But it’s not too late, yet. There are still a few days before it finishes, and if you have the time and patience, you should easily be able to complete all of the challenges and claim your rewards in time.

Fortnite’s birthday event ends on July 31 at 1pm CT.