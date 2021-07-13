Former XSET Call of Duty: Mobile player Henry has died

The former Call of Duty: Mobile player for XSET has reportedly died, according to a tweet by the North American organization. Henry was 19 years old, according to his Instagram bio.

The news was first revealed in a tweet by his former teammate, Maralto, earlier today. It seems that the player had died over four weeks ago as he had been receiving condolences in his Instagram profile since then, however. The reason behind his death hasn’t been publicly revealed.

We are saddened to learn of the passing of our former CODM player, @HenryXSET. Our thoughts and deepest condolences go out to Henry's family and friends. ♥️ — XSET (@XSET) July 12, 2021

Henry was a part of XSET’s North American CoD: Mobile roster in 2020. The team was a force in the region and placed second in the regional playoffs, narrowly missing a slot in the World Championship Finals.

Henry’s former teammate, Skill, wrote on Twitter that he was “one of his favorite teammates and a great competitor.” Tribe Gaming’s CoD: Mobile player BoLu described him as “a great competitor in champs.”