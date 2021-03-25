Dub’s streaming setup for Fortnite: Headset, mouse, keyboard, and more

Daniel “Dubs” Paul Walsh is an American Fortnite player who represents FaZe clan. He made his name competing in the 2019 World Cup at just 16 years old. Dubs was a relatively unknown player before placing second in the first round of World Cup qualifiers. His performance in the qualifiers put his name on the map and took him through to the New York City finals.

Dubs still represents FaZe Clan and has over 400,000 Twitch followers.

This is Dub’s streaming setup for Fortnite.

Mouse

Finalmouse Air58 Ninja Cherry Blossom Red

Image by Finalmouse via Amazon

Your gaming mouse acts as an extension of your arm for hours at a time, so it must have a perfect fit. A great gaming mouse must be the proper size, weight, and shape to suit your style of play.

Dubs uses the Finalmouse Air58 Ninja, a popular mouse used by other Fortnite pros. The Air58 Ninja is known for the honeycomb design that contributes to its 58-gram weight. Another weight-saving feature is the paracord cable. It’s softer and more flexible than most rivals.

The Air58 Ninja has a symmetrical shape, but it’s not ambidextrous. Since the side buttons only feature on the mouse’s left side, it’s not ideal for left-handers. The other buttons include the left and right-click buttons, a scroll wheel, and a DPI adjustment button. All buttons use Omron switches with an estimated lifespan of 50 million clicks.

For such a hyped-up mouse, the sensor has a low polling rate. The Air58 Ninja uses a Pixart PMW 3360 sensor with a stock polling rate of only 500Hz. Luckily it can bump up to 1000Hz with third-party software like the DM1 Pro S from Dream Machine. Instead of having a high DPI like many rival gaming mice, the Air58 Ninja sticks to a 3,200 DPI.

Unfortunately, this mouse is no longer available, so users will have to opt for alternatives like the Glorious Model O or wait for the next Finalmouse drop.

Mousepad

HyperX Fury S Pro

Image by HyperX via Amazon

A mouse pad is vital to getting the best results out of your mouse. Performance mouse pads have smooth surfaces, allowing your mouse to glide freely and maintain consistent tracking speeds.

The HyperX Fury S Pro used by Dubs comes in various sizes and has a standard set of features. It ranges from 290 by 290 millimeters to 900 by 420 millimeters, so there’s a size to suit most users. Many players go for the largest size because they have enough space to fit a keyboard while having ample space for mouse movement.

Both the top and bottom of the Fury S Pro aid in creating a consistent gaming experience. The cloth surface ensures smooth movement with little friction. There’s also no chance of the mouse pad slipping because the rubber underside keeps it in place. All the sides feature extra stitching to increase durability and prevent fraying.

Monitor

Alienware AW2518H

Image by Dell via Amazon

A fast monitor is another critical part of any competitive gaming setup. A high refresh rate and a low response time are two of the most important specs to consider when looking for a new monitor. Many pros use smaller monitors with high refresh rates, making the action is easy to track.

The Alienware AW2518H ticks most of the boxes for a high-end gaming monitor. It uses a 25.5-inch twisted nematic (TN) panel with FHD 1920×1080 resolution. Some of this monitor’s key features are the 240Hz refresh rate, one-millisecond grey-to-grey (GtG) response time, and Nvidia G-Sync compatibility.

An outstanding feature of the AW2518H is the sleek black and white color scheme. It gives the monitor a futuristic look that stands out from all the all-black designs out there. The connectivity options include a DisplayPort 1.2, two HDMI 2.0 ports, four USB ports, and a 3.5-millimeter headphone jack.

Unfortunately, the Alienware AW2518H is no longer in production, so you’ll have to check out the updated AW2521HF or the super-fast AW2521H.

Keyboard

SteelSeries Apex Pro TKL

Image via SteelSeries

Many competitive gamers prefer smaller keyboards because of their practicality. Smaller keyboards allow more flexible positioning and open up more space for mouse movement. Tenkeyless (TKL) keyboards remove the number pad to make a more compact design, but they don’t lose any gaming functionality.

The SteelSeries Apex Pro TKL used by Dubs has many customization options. The most impressive feature is the per-key adjustable switches. SteelSeries’ proprietary Omnipoint switches allow users to adjust actuation points between 0.4 and 3.6 millimeters.

Other features like the build quality and comfort are what you’d expect from a premium keyboard. The aluminum construction adds a level of durability and gives the keyboard a solid feel. SteelSeries’ Apex Pro TKL helps offset discomfort after hours of play with a massive soft-touch wrist rest. Other useful features include five onboard profiles and per-key RGB lighting.

Something you don’t find on many keyboards is the OLED screen. The screen sits on the keyboard’s top right corner and makes it easy to navigate your system settings.

Headset

Logitech Pro X Gaming

Image by Logitech via Amazon

Having the right headset works wonders for a gaming experience. Good gaming headsets have clear sound and microphone quality so that users can coordinate effectively with their team. Comfort is another essential factor to consider, especially for long gaming sessions.

The Logitech G Pro X balances comfort and function effortlessly. The meager .7-pound weight and leatherette padding on the earpads and headband ensure that it’s comfortable for hours of play. If you don’t like the leatherette’s feel, there’s a spare set of microsuede earpads included in the box. Also included are two 3.5-millimeter cables, a USB Digital Analog Converter (DAC), and a carry bag.

It’s pointless having a comfortable headset if the sound quality isn’t up to scratch. Logitech’s G Pro X has 50-millimeter drivers with clear sound. You can also enable the 7.1 virtual surround sound and tweak the equalizer settings through the G Hub app. The detachable microphone uses Blue Voice software to remove background noise and enrich the microphone’s vocal quality.

The Logitech G Pro X is reasonably priced and offers some of the best value of any headset on the market.

Microphone

Audio-Technica AT2020

Image via Auto-Technica

A good microphone is crucial for serious streamers. Using a quality microphone allows streamers to interact with their audience without interference or background noise. Modern microphones are easy to connect with a simple USB connection and often come with software to adjust the sound settings.

There are two variants of the Audio-Technica AT2020. The USB version is easy to connect to a PC, but it won’t work with analog audio equipment. The standard version of the Audio-Technica AT2020 uses an XLR cable. XLR cables are excellent at preventing interference and work with mixers and other external audio interfaces.

The Audio-Technica AT2020 is reasonably-priced and has a reputation for its durability. It has a rugged metal construction measuring 9.6 by 2.6 inches and a weight of 1.5 pounds. The stand mount is detachable and also has a pivoting feature.

Audio-Technica designed the AT2020 for studio use, and it’s no surprise that Dubs chooses it as his microphone of choice considering its price-to-performance value.

Arm

RODE PSA1

Image via RODE

A boom arm holds your microphone in place while you stream. Boom arms attach to a desk and can swivel around while the arm itself can fold in and out. The main benefits of a boom arm are its space-saving design and flexible positioning.

The PSA1 has a robust design that’s compatible with most microphones. It has a metal construction with spring-loaded arms capable of holding microphones between 1.5 pounds and 2.4 pounds. The minimum weight recommendation ensures the microphone is heavy enough to counterbalance the spring-loaded arms.

It’s easy to fit the PSA1 on most desks because of the included clamps. The PSA1 comes with two types of desk clamps that offer 360 degrees of rotation. One of the clamps holds the edge of the desk, and the other uses a grommet-style mount that requires a drilled hole in the desk.

Having a boom arm makes it easier to concentrate on your game without worrying about your microphone’s position. Rode’s PSA1 has a vertical reach of 840 millimeters and a horizontal reach of 820 millimeters, so you can place the microphone exactly where you want it.

Graphics card

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070

One of the most critical components of any gaming PC is the graphics card. The newest graphics cards have serious processing power to handle 4K resolution and game details like ray tracing.

The RTX 2070 GPU Dubs uses is from the last-gen Nvidia GPU range. It sits below the top of the range 2080 and uses the old Turing architecture. Some of the characteristics of the RTX 2070 are a 1,410MHz base clock, a 14Gbps memory speed, and 8GB of GDDR6 memory. The boost clock speed goes up to 1,710MHz.

The RTX 2070 range may have phased out, but it’s still more than enough power to run Fortnite at 89 frames per second in 4K and over 200 frames per second at 1080p.

