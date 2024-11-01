When you start Brotato, it’s common to try to increase all stats and grab different weapons to make your character well-rounded, but you’ll see that for a strong build, it’s best to focus on only one type of weapon and a couple stats to increase your chance of surviving.

We’ll present the best and most fun builds for you to try.

The 5 best builds in Brotato

The first thing you need to choose in Brotato is your character, and that will define the best weapon and items for the build. You’ll also need to know what stats to increase when the shop doesn’t offer any of the items listed here or when you level up and have to choose a stat to improve.

The most important thing is knowing what stats to increase in each build. Since the options are all dependent on RNG once you begin the run, you won’t always have the best option for your build, so you need to know what is the second and third best options.

Lucky and Slingshots

Lucky and Slingshots build. Screenshot by Dot Esports

This build is fun and can quickly clear an area of weaker mobs, but it can be a challenge to kill the stronger and special monsters. You’ll need some skills to avoid getting hit since your Max HP won’t increase as much because you’ll level up less. Players with difficulty in avoiding enemies might find this build hard.

Lucky stats

+100 Luck.

Luck modifications are increased by 25 percent.

+75 percent chance to deal one (15 percent Luck) damage to a random enemy when you pick up a material.

-60 percent Attack Speed.

-50 percent XP Gain.

Weapons

Six Slingshots

Stats to focus on

Luck

Ranged Damage

Critical Chance

Speed

Life Regeneration

Max HP

Items

Any item that scales on your Luck and Ranged Damage will improve your build. To take advantage of the “+75 percent chance to deal one (15 percent Luck) damage to a random enemy when you pick up a material” passive, we recommend getting items such as Baby Elephant, Baby Gecko, and Bag to get more materials.

Here are the best items for this build:

Baby Elephant

Baby Gecko

Bag

Cyberball

Baby with a Beard

Hunting Trophy

Metal Detector

Recycling Machine

Sifd’s Relic

Ricochet

Lucky Coin

Retromation’s Hoodie

Ghost and Ghost Axes

Ghost and Ghost Axes build. Screenshot by Dot Esports

This is a great melee option if you aren’t that great at manually avoiding enemies because of the high Dodge stat. You might get overwhelmed when the number of enemies increases on the later waves, but the high damage should compensate.

Ghost stats

+10 Damage with Ethereal weapons.

+30 percent Dodge.

Dodge is capped at 90 percent.

-100 Armor.

Weapons

Six Ghost Axes

Stats to focus on

Dodge

Melee Damage

Max HP

Attack Speed

Knockout

Life Regeneration

Damage

Speed

Items

Riposte is one of the best items for melee damage and you can gain some space when the number of enemies is too much by getting items that increase the Knockout stat.

Here are the best items for this build:

Gambling Token

Riposte

Coffee

Gentle Alien

Little Muscley Dude

Broken Mouth

Retromation’s Hoodie

Adrenaline

Black Belt

Crazy with Shurikens

Crazy and Shurikens build. Screenshot by Dot Esports

This build is similar to the next one, but is a great option if you haven’t unlocked the Hunter character yet. The Shurikens’ high Attack Speed combined with the high Critical Chance makes this one of the strongest builds, plus the ricochet creates a fun visual and eventually allows you to not even move your character.

Crazy stats

+100 Range with Precise weapons.

+25 percent Attack Speed.

You start with one Knife.

-30 percent Dodge.

-10 Engineering.

-10 Ranged Damage.

Weapons

Six Shurikens. Sell the Knife.

Stats to focus on

Critical Chance

Melee Damage

Attack Speed

Knockback

Range

Max HP

HP Regeneration

Items

If you are lucky enough to find the Statue in the shop, you’ll become untouchable, and because Shurikens scale on Melee Damage, you can combo with Knockout and avoid enemies getting close to you while they get hit several times.

Here are the best items for this build:

Gummy Berserker

Poisonous Tonic

Hunting Trophy

Coffee

Big Arms

Tentacle

Statue

Giant Belt

Hunter

The Hunter build. Screenshot by Dot Esports

With the Hunter, you’ll deal a lot of damage and won’t have the Dodge penalty like Crazy, but the Attack Speed will be lower, so you’ll have to use more items and stat improvements from level ups to compensate.

Hunter stats

+100 Range.

+1 percent Damage for every 10 Range you have.

Crit Chance modifications are increased by 25 percent.

Harvesting modifications are reduced by 100 percent.

Max HP modifications are reduced by 33 percent.

Weapons

Six Crossbows.

Stats to focus on

Critical Chance

Range

Attack Speed

Ranged Damage

Max HP

HP Regeneration

Items

Focus on items that increase Critical Chance and Range. You’ll also need to pick items for HP Regeneration. If you don’t want to use gardens and trees, you can just improve the stat.

Here are the best items for this build:

Gummy Berserker

Banner

Hunting Trophy

Scope

Sunglasses

Tentacle

Ritual

Old with Shotguns

Old and Shotguns build. Screenshot by Dot Esports

For the final build, instead of the meta-gaming in Brotato that uses Demon, we selected the Old character since you only unlock Demon after you win a run in Danger Five. You’ll deal a lot of area damage because of the Shotgun range, and the small spaces will force enemies into your area of damage.

Old stats

-25 percent Enemy speed

+10 Harvesting

-33 percent Map Size

-10 percent Enemies

-10 percent Speed

Weapons

Six Double Barrel Shotguns

Stats to focus on

Ranged Damage

Attack Speed

Range

Damage

Life Steal

Max HP

Knockback

Items

We focused on the Range, Ranged Damage, and Damage stats, but you can also get the Scarage Sausage and other items that improve Elemental Damage to combo with the Shotgun.

Here are the best items for this build:

Small Magazine

Ugly Tooth

Ritual

Butterfly

Scope

Glass Canon

Cyclop Worm

