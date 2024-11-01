When you start Brotato, it’s common to try to increase all stats and grab different weapons to make your character well-rounded, but you’ll see that for a strong build, it’s best to focus on only one type of weapon and a couple stats to increase your chance of surviving.
We’ll present the best and most fun builds for you to try.
The 5 best builds in Brotato
The first thing you need to choose in Brotato is your character, and that will define the best weapon and items for the build. You’ll also need to know what stats to increase when the shop doesn’t offer any of the items listed here or when you level up and have to choose a stat to improve.
The most important thing is knowing what stats to increase in each build. Since the options are all dependent on RNG once you begin the run, you won’t always have the best option for your build, so you need to know what is the second and third best options.
Lucky and Slingshots
This build is fun and can quickly clear an area of weaker mobs, but it can be a challenge to kill the stronger and special monsters. You’ll need some skills to avoid getting hit since your Max HP won’t increase as much because you’ll level up less. Players with difficulty in avoiding enemies might find this build hard.
Lucky stats
- +100 Luck.
- Luck modifications are increased by 25 percent.
- +75 percent chance to deal one (15 percent Luck) damage to a random enemy when you pick up a material.
- -60 percent Attack Speed.
- -50 percent XP Gain.
Weapons
- Six Slingshots
Stats to focus on
- Luck
- Ranged Damage
- Critical Chance
- Speed
- Life Regeneration
- Max HP
Items
Any item that scales on your Luck and Ranged Damage will improve your build. To take advantage of the “+75 percent chance to deal one (15 percent Luck) damage to a random enemy when you pick up a material” passive, we recommend getting items such as Baby Elephant, Baby Gecko, and Bag to get more materials.
Here are the best items for this build:
- Baby Elephant
- Baby Gecko
- Bag
- Cyberball
- Baby with a Beard
- Hunting Trophy
- Metal Detector
- Recycling Machine
- Sifd’s Relic
- Ricochet
- Lucky Coin
- Retromation’s Hoodie
Ghost and Ghost Axes
This is a great melee option if you aren’t that great at manually avoiding enemies because of the high Dodge stat. You might get overwhelmed when the number of enemies increases on the later waves, but the high damage should compensate.
Ghost stats
- +10 Damage with Ethereal weapons.
- +30 percent Dodge.
- Dodge is capped at 90 percent.
- -100 Armor.
Weapons
- Six Ghost Axes
Stats to focus on
- Dodge
- Melee Damage
- Max HP
- Attack Speed
- Knockout
- Life Regeneration
- Damage
- Speed
Items
Riposte is one of the best items for melee damage and you can gain some space when the number of enemies is too much by getting items that increase the Knockout stat.
Here are the best items for this build:
- Gambling Token
- Riposte
- Coffee
- Gentle Alien
- Little Muscley Dude
- Broken Mouth
- Retromation’s Hoodie
- Adrenaline
- Black Belt
Crazy with Shurikens
This build is similar to the next one, but is a great option if you haven’t unlocked the Hunter character yet. The Shurikens’ high Attack Speed combined with the high Critical Chance makes this one of the strongest builds, plus the ricochet creates a fun visual and eventually allows you to not even move your character.
Crazy stats
- +100 Range with Precise weapons.
- +25 percent Attack Speed.
- You start with one Knife.
- -30 percent Dodge.
- -10 Engineering.
- -10 Ranged Damage.
Weapons
- Six Shurikens. Sell the Knife.
Stats to focus on
- Critical Chance
- Melee Damage
- Attack Speed
- Knockback
- Range
- Max HP
- HP Regeneration
Items
If you are lucky enough to find the Statue in the shop, you’ll become untouchable, and because Shurikens scale on Melee Damage, you can combo with Knockout and avoid enemies getting close to you while they get hit several times.
Here are the best items for this build:
- Gummy Berserker
- Poisonous Tonic
- Hunting Trophy
- Coffee
- Big Arms
- Tentacle
- Statue
- Giant Belt
Hunter
With the Hunter, you’ll deal a lot of damage and won’t have the Dodge penalty like Crazy, but the Attack Speed will be lower, so you’ll have to use more items and stat improvements from level ups to compensate.
Hunter stats
- +100 Range.
- +1 percent Damage for every 10 Range you have.
- Crit Chance modifications are increased by 25 percent.
- Harvesting modifications are reduced by 100 percent.
- Max HP modifications are reduced by 33 percent.
Weapons
- Six Crossbows.
Stats to focus on
- Critical Chance
- Range
- Attack Speed
- Ranged Damage
- Max HP
- HP Regeneration
Items
Focus on items that increase Critical Chance and Range. You’ll also need to pick items for HP Regeneration. If you don’t want to use gardens and trees, you can just improve the stat.
Here are the best items for this build:
- Gummy Berserker
- Banner
- Hunting Trophy
- Scope
- Sunglasses
- Tentacle
- Ritual
Old with Shotguns
For the final build, instead of the meta-gaming in Brotato that uses Demon, we selected the Old character since you only unlock Demon after you win a run in Danger Five. You’ll deal a lot of area damage because of the Shotgun range, and the small spaces will force enemies into your area of damage.
Old stats
- -25 percent Enemy speed
- +10 Harvesting
- -33 percent Map Size
- -10 percent Enemies
- -10 percent Speed
Weapons
- Six Double Barrel Shotguns
Stats to focus on
- Ranged Damage
- Attack Speed
- Range
- Damage
- Life Steal
- Max HP
- Knockback
Items
We focused on the Range, Ranged Damage, and Damage stats, but you can also get the Scarage Sausage and other items that improve Elemental Damage to combo with the Shotgun.
Here are the best items for this build:
- Small Magazine
- Ugly Tooth
- Ritual
- Butterfly
- Scope
- Glass Canon
- Cyclop Worm
Published: Nov 1, 2024 05:03 pm