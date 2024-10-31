Which weapons you use in Brotato can be the difference between dying in the early waves or not being strong enough in the last waves during a run. To make things easier, there are legendary weapons you can find in the shop—except for one—that you should keep an eye out for.

All legendary weapons and how to get them in Brotato

RNG can make things more difficult. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are five unique legendary weapons in Brotato: the Chain Gun, Drill, Excalibur, Gatling Laser, and the Scythe. You’ll only need luck to get them all. You’ll find them in the shop, , like all the other weapons, which means you’ll depend on your Luck stat. Excalibur is the only exception, as it’s the only weapon that will never appear in the shop.

We recommend increasing your Luck stat to better your chances of these weapons appearing in your run. You can increase it by leveling up and buying items that buff your Luck. If you want to have a head start, you can go with the Lucky character, which already starts with +100 Luck, and all Luck modifications are increased by 25 percent.

You only need to be lucky enough to get one legendary weapon because if you equip more than one, you’ll progressively lose Max HP, starting from -20 Max HP at two legendary weapons to -100 Max HP at six equipped legendary weapons. If you are on an endless run, you can try to compensate for the lack of health with sheer firepower and special effects.

Here are all the legendary weapons in Brotato and some of their stats:

Weapon Class DPS Special Effect Price Chain Gun Gun 82.2 (4,110 percent of Ranged Damage and Engineering) Cooldown is 2.04s every 100 shots.

Pierces one enemy dealing -50 percent less damage with each pierce. 300 Drill Precise 22.2 (222.2 percent of Melee Damage and Engineering) 100-percent chance to gain one material when killing an enemy with a critical hit.

+10 percent Attack Speed every five seconds until the end of the wave 250 Excalibur Blade 266.6 (266.6 percent of Melee Damage and Max HP) Alternates between thrusting and sweeping attacks.

Minus three Armor for every weapon you have 230 Gatling Laser Heavy 137.0 (222.2 percent of Ranged Damage) Pierces three enemies dealing -25 percent less damage with each pierce. 290 Scythe Ethereal 208.3 (208.3 percent of Melee Damage and Life Steal) You take three damage per second (does not give invulnerability time).

+3 percent Damage when you take damage until the end of the wave. 285

How to unlock Excalibur in Brotato

A great character. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You’ll have to first unlock the King character before you can unlock Excalibur to make it available in the shop. To unlock the King, you need to get three Tier IV weapons at once in a run, then you need to win a run with the King to unlock Excalibur.

