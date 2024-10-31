Which weapons you use in Brotato can be the difference between dying in the early waves or not being strong enough in the last waves during a run. To make things easier, there are legendary weapons you can find in the shop—except for one—that you should keep an eye out for.
All legendary weapons and how to get them in Brotato
There are five unique legendary weapons in Brotato: the Chain Gun, Drill, Excalibur, Gatling Laser, and the Scythe. You’ll only need luck to get them all. You’ll find them in the shop, , like all the other weapons, which means you’ll depend on your Luck stat. Excalibur is the only exception, as it’s the only weapon that will never appear in the shop.
We recommend increasing your Luck stat to better your chances of these weapons appearing in your run. You can increase it by leveling up and buying items that buff your Luck. If you want to have a head start, you can go with the Lucky character, which already starts with +100 Luck, and all Luck modifications are increased by 25 percent.
You only need to be lucky enough to get one legendary weapon because if you equip more than one, you’ll progressively lose Max HP, starting from -20 Max HP at two legendary weapons to -100 Max HP at six equipped legendary weapons. If you are on an endless run, you can try to compensate for the lack of health with sheer firepower and special effects.
Here are all the legendary weapons in Brotato and some of their stats:
|Weapon
|Class
|DPS
|Special Effect
|Price
|Chain Gun
|Gun
|82.2 (4,110 percent of Ranged Damage and Engineering)
|Cooldown is 2.04s every 100 shots.
Pierces one enemy dealing -50 percent less damage with each pierce.
|300
|Drill
|Precise
|22.2 (222.2 percent of Melee Damage and Engineering)
|100-percent chance to gain one material when killing an enemy with a critical hit.
+10 percent Attack Speed every five seconds until the end of the wave
|250
|Excalibur
|Blade
|266.6 (266.6 percent of Melee Damage and Max HP)
|Alternates between thrusting and sweeping attacks.
Minus three Armor for every weapon you have
|230
|Gatling Laser
|Heavy
|137.0 (222.2 percent of Ranged Damage)
|Pierces three enemies dealing -25 percent less damage with each pierce.
|290
|Scythe
|Ethereal
|208.3 (208.3 percent of Melee Damage and Life Steal)
|You take three damage per second (does not give invulnerability time).
+3 percent Damage when you take damage until the end of the wave.
|285
How to unlock Excalibur in Brotato
You’ll have to first unlock the King character before you can unlock Excalibur to make it available in the shop. To unlock the King, you need to get three Tier IV weapons at once in a run, then you need to win a run with the King to unlock Excalibur.
Published: Oct 31, 2024 04:56 pm