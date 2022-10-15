‘Dream is a freak’ trends after grooming allegations emerge against Minecraft YouTuber

Minecraft YouTuber and recent face-revealer Dream has come under fire for new allegations that he interacted in a sexual manner towards minors in 2020. According to various threads by one user on Twitter, the content creator allegedly reached out to them during the coronavirus pandemic, when they were 17 years old. The user accused Dream of acting sexually towards them and inviting the then-teen over to his house.

Due to this thread and the screenshots being shared, the hashtag #Dreamisafreak began to trend on this morning.

The Twitter user provided different videos that seemed to show Dream was a member of their contacts and that they were allegedly messaging with the personality via his official Twitter channel. In a supposed text thread, there are texts from a contact called “Lay” that at one point said, “You can get in the kitchen or the bedroom.”

Shortly after, another user posted TikTok videos about her experience with Dream. In the videos, the user, who identifies herself as “Amanda,” alleges that she had a similar experience when she was 17 years old in September 2020. Shortly after, she shared a video where Dream’s official account allegedly messaged her frequently on Instagram before ultimately moving to Snapchat. The user claims she thought she was building a bond with their favorite content creator.

According to the TikTok video, the situation then began to escalate until Dream allegedly sent a picture of his genitals. In the same video, the user states that “the only reason I’m speaking up about this is because someone else did, or else I would never be posting any of this.” The TikTok appears to have been taken down, but the videos have gained traction on Twitter.

Earlier this morning, Dream posted on his private account, stating that he was “waking up to people making up disgusting false accusations for the millionth time.” He goes on to say that he would “enjoy my last couple days in LA and not let people try and ruin it. My heart goes out to actual victims who get questioned in their hardest moments because of stuff like this.”

“Fuck you if you abuse concern around horrible real issues out of spite,” a follow-up tweet says. He closes with “hopefully everyone’s day isn’t ruined.”

The second person to come forward has since stated that Dream blocked their Snapchat account after they had taken screenshots.

It seems that Dream is taking a pretty strong stance against these allegations, which he calls “disgusting.” This story is likely to unfold more in the coming days, whether more allegations arise or Dream releases a more formal statement.

Dot Esports has reached out to Dream and his accusers for comment. This piece will be updated as more news emerges.