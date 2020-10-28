Can’t log in to Wild Rift? Riot is already on the case

League of Legends: Wild Rift‘s regional open beta kicked off yesterday, but it’s possible that you might not have had the chance to try it yet.

For users attempting to get mobile with the League port, any login attempts will be greeted with this error screen:

Screengrab via Riot Games

Thankfully, Riot Games has acknowledged the issue and is already “working on a fix,” according to the developer’s official status website for Wild Rift. All currently available regions are affected, so there appears to be no circumventing the issue for now.

In the meantime, Wild Rift fans can check out the official gameplay trailer for a taste of the prospective action. If you’ve never tried League before, it might also be a good idea to research what champions you can easily pick up to make your experience a blast. For veterans, not every champion is available yet, so here’s a shortlist of lane dominators for you to effortlessly crush your way to legendary status.

Wild Rift fans can also watch the adorable cinematic trailer featuring the lovely, psychotic Jinx, as well as a blossoming friendship between Blitzcrank and Teemo.

