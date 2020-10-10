Best champions in Wild Rift to dominate your lane

Image via Riot Games Image via Riot Games Image via Riot Games Image via Riot Games Image via Riot Games Image via Riot Games Image via Riot Games Image via Riot Games Image via Riot Games Image via Riot Games

Considering how quickly mobile gaming grew over the past decade, it’s surprising that it took this long for League of Legends, the most popular MOBA title in the world, to make its entrance to the mobile scene. It’s better to be late than never, though, and Riot Games is finally rolling out Wild Rift, the mobile version of League.

While the game looks exactly like its PC version on mobile, Wild Rift wasn’t ported to the platform. The developer re-coded the whole game from scratch and updated most of the models in the process to make the game look as good as possible.

Most old-school gamers may believe that the mobile gaming community is less competitive in terms of gameplay, but that is certainly not the case.

Mobile games are much more accessible than their PC counterparts, increasing the total player counts to unimaginable levels. Not only is Wild Rift a competitive game by nature, the fact that it’s also supported by one of the best tournament organizers in Riot will be the fuel of millions of players aiming to achieve higher ranks.

Knowing the game’s ins and outs, including the meta, will be crucial in making your way to the top. No matter how good you are at Wild Rift, you’ll always be one step behind if you don’t play the most overpowered champions of the current meta.

The following champions have been dominating their lanes over the past few months, but it can take only a couple of nerfs or a new champion to put an end to their reign. Use them as much as you can but don’t be afraid of changing your methods when a new patch rolls out.

Here’re the best champions in Wild Rift for each lane.

Baron lane

More often than not, the Baron or the top lane will be the most isolated corner of the map. Picking champions with self-sustaining abilities is the key to surviving possible ganks from the enemy jungler.

Enchanting your boots with teleportation will allow you to react to any situation around the map, and if nothing goes according to plan, you can always start split-pushing to divide the enemy’s attention.

Alongside being tanky, the following champions are also powerful enough to solo-kill most of the champion pool in Wild Rift.

Tryndamere

Image via Riot Games

Tryndamere is the equivalent of a ticking bomb in the Baron lane. With a kit that gives him all the damage he needs, this bloodthirsty warrior gets even stronger when he’s low on HP.

Each hit Tryndamere lands increases his chance to land a critical hit, and this turns him into one of the heaviest hitters in the game when it combines with his first spell. Bloodlust increases Tryndamere’s attack damage based on the health he’s missing. His third spell, Spinning Slash, lets him get in and out of fights. Combined with an ultimate that makes Tryndamere immortal for five seconds, your enemies will need to think thrice before engaging you.

Garen

Image via Riot Games

Though the damage Garen deals compared to Tryndamere may seem relatively less, his kit filled with utility spells makes him a must-have champion in any team composition. He’s packed with a passive health regeneration spell, and one of his damaging abilities also doubles as a cleanse, which lets him purge off all the debuffs affecting him.

His true damage-dealing ultimate means Garen isn’t the one to miss any kills, and it’s quite hard to play against him since his first ability, Decisive Strike, silences his enemies upon hitting them.

Jungle

Junglers potentially have the most impact on the outcome of a match. Their ability to help any lane in trouble and make the enemy laners’ lives a living nightmare is more than enough to seal a game.

When uncontested, junglers have the potential to take over a game simply by farming. Their ability to take down objectives like dragons by themselves makes them a valuable asset to their team even if they fall behind in terms of farming.

Gragas

Image via Riot Games

A team can never achieve its true potential without a playmaker to set the stage. Gragas is one of the best champions to initiate teamfights both due to his crowd-controlling abilities and tanky nature.

Gragas’ ultimate, Explosive Cask, can suddenly cause an enemy team to end up in a less favorable position, and he can always Body Slam to close the gap. Body Slam also stuns anyone Gragas collides with, making this the perfect ability for ganks.

Master Yi

Image via Riot Games

Master Yi is the fastest sword slinger in Wild Rift. This reincarnation of DC Universe’s The Flash inside Wild Rift can turn into a one-shotting machine if left unchecked.

Master Yi’s passive ability allows him to collect stacks that empower his auto attacks by 50 percent of his AD physical damage. It doesn’t take a dreamer to imagine how this ability scales through the late game, and with a blink-like ability that lets Master Yi jump from enemy to enemy, it may feel impossible to stop him.

Mid Lane

Mid laners are the cornerstones of a good lineup. They’re known to bring the damage to teamfights, and most excel at solo-killing fragile champions. Mid lane champions play in the most dangerous lane in Wild Rift since it has the most entry points. This makes junglers a real threat for mid champions, meaning they need to play with all of their senses not to give away any kills.

Lux

Image via Riot Games

Lux is one of the most beginner-friendly champions in Wild Rift. With only a single hard-to-hit skill-shot, Lux’s ability to clear minion waves makes her an exceptional pick for the lane. With well-timed Lucent Singularities, Lux can chip away at the enemy mid laner’s health and set up a decent stage to pick them off with her ultimate.

Lux’s area-of-effect is quite larger than the other mid laners at level six since she has a gigantic nuke that reaches other lanes when cast in the right angle. With a little bit of map awareness, you can pick off kills from different lanes and capitalize on your mid lane opponent’s mistakes with your gold lead.

Ziggs

Image via Riot Games

Bursting down champions is a common characteristic for mid laners. In addition to bombing down opponents, Ziggs also scales at pushing.

A passive ability that empowers Ziggs’ basic attacks accompanies his set of explosive spells that lets him push out any lane. If you notice your enemy going back to base, you can easily take down a tower to half HP and even contribute to teamfights with your massively-ranged ultimate.

Dragon lane

While dagon lane may look the simplest one out of all, it features completely different chemistry. A total of four champions collide in this lane, with two playing the role of a support.

Supports try their hardest to keep their AD carries safe while AD carries will focus on securing the most amount of farm possible.

AD carry

Jinx

Image via Riot Games

If we were to simplify the role of an AD carry, we would just call it auto-attacking, and there isn’t another champion that auto-attacks better than Jinx.

A global ultimate that lets her secure kills completes her set of spells that allow her to scale in terms of attack speed. She has the necessary tools to close any gap with an opponent and also secure herself against incoming ganks with her Flame Chompers.

Ezreal

Image via Riot Games

The second important thing that defines an AD carry is mobility. AD carries are known to be fragile, and going for a tanky build isn’t an option for them. Ezreal’s Arcane Shift makes him one of the most difficult champions to kill in Wild Rift, and he scales exceptionally well thanks to his attack speed-favoring kit.

Aside from his blink-like ability, Arcane Shift, Ezreal’s build is completely made of skill shots, making him a demanding champion to master in terms of focusing. Learning how to play him will be extremely rewarding, however, especially in solo queue matches.

Supports

No AD carry would be able to survive without a capable support champion by their side. Supports make sure that AD carries stay out of trouble and focus on creating opportunities for them that could result in takedowns.

Blitzcrank

Image via Riot Games

Blitzcrank is one of the oldest champions in League. It’s no surprise that the hooking machine was also one of the first names to join the Wild Rift. He continues to do what he does best, and that’s grappling enemies to their demise.

Blitzcrank is one of the best playmaking supports in the game with his almost instantaneous hook, and his tanky nature allows him to peel for his lane mate. Follow up your Rocket Grabs with a Power Fist, and you should have yourself an easy First Blood at level two almost all the time.

Nami

Image via Riot Games

Hooking is one of the more challenging mechanics in Wild Rift. If you can’t seem to land a hook with champions like Blitzcrank, fear not. They aren’t the only ones that are currently dominating the leaderboard.

Nami is possibly the most aggressive enchanting support in the game. While Aqua Prison can be hard to hit sometimes, setting it up with Tidecaller’s blessing should make it easier to pull off. Ebb and Flow will be essential for stabilizing your lanes with heals, but it can also be used as a nuke to finish off escaping enemies.

Nami’s true potential unlocks at level six, however, since it almost gets impossible to gank her lane. Tidal Wave is a great tool to dismiss any incoming threats, and it can be used as a way to start engagements when needed.