Call of Duty: Mobile devs are introducing balance changes to almost every weapon

A lot of players have been complaining about the unfair weapon balance in Call of Duty: Mobile–but help is almost here.

Developer Activision revealed today that it is making a lot of changes in the upcoming season four of the game to address these problems. Almost all weapons across every class are being updated.

The total balance changes coming to the game in season four are "over 30 pages long," Activision said. You can read some of these changes in depth through the April 30 community update on Reddit. These changes will be coming in the fourth season, which is expected to begin on May 27 at 7pm CT.

Activision revealed the goal for these changes, according to each weapon class, to give an idea of what players can expect in the upcoming season. These are:

SMGs: To strengthen the type’s close quarters ability by increasing the damage and mobility. Also optimizing the bullet trajectory to ensure viability in longer distances.

Assault Rifles: To strengthen the range and accuracy of this type to ensure a combat range of 15 to 30 meters. This will be done through improved weapon type differentiation concerning bullet trajectory, handling, and recoil.

LMGs: To strengthen the accuracy and damage efficiency of the type to ensure that suppression is possible at 30 meters away. Also strengthening their overall capabilities at different ranges.

Snipers: To optimize the attributes of sniper attachments, provide more combinations of attachments, and weaken the advantages of snipers in close-range combat.

Marksman Rifles: To make marksman rifles more nimble and agile by increasing movement speed through different attachments.

Most of these changes are being made to the base stats of each weapon. These will ensure that the depth the Gunsmith feature provides remains intact and players can make a variety of adjustments to each weapon as they were doing before.