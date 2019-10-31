Bugha’s game freezes in the middle of an intense Fortnite battle

When the 2019 Fortnite World Cup Solo winner, Kyle “Bugha” Giersdorf, was playing solos in Fortnite Chapter Two yesterday, it seemed like everything was running normally. But then his game froze at the most inopportune time.

While the teenager was cycling through his inventory, an enemy engaged him from above, trying to break through a few safety builds. The enemy dropped down next to a wall that was owned by Bugha, allowing him to edit and shotgun the opponent right in the face.

no way Clip of Bugha Playing Fortnite – Clipped by Llobeti4

But unfortunately for Bugha, his entire Fortnite game froze immediately after taking the shot. He couldn’t move or interact with the menu for over 20 seconds.

Bugha and his chat had to sit there and wait to see if he won the fight, which could have only happened if he landed a critical shot with his common shotgun. He even took his hands off his mouse and keyboard while he sat back and waited.

Eventually, his game unfroze. The world champ remained untouched and successfully eliminated his enemy with a clean critical headshot.

The World Cup champion probably hopes this was only a one-time issue since the Fortnite Champion Series kicks off this weekend on Nov. 1.