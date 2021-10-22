Best tech gifts for gamers

Whether it’s to create a more enjoyable environment, look after their health, or give a nostalgic kick to the end of their year, these tech gifts for gamers may have what you need. Everyone has different tastes, but this list is specifically compiled to offer something unique so that every type of gamer, casual or hardcore alike, will be able to appreciate a gift picked from this list.

GUNNAR – Gaming and Computer Glasses

Specifications For the hardcore gamer who spends a lot of time in front of screens, GUNNAR – Gaming and Computer Glasses are an absolute necessity. These non-magnifying glasses block out 65 percent of the blue light and 100 percent of the UV light screens generate. Eye strain, long-term damage, and trouble with sleeping due to screen time aren’t phenomena anyone should have to experience.

LEGO Nintendo Entertainment System Building Kit

Specifications Aside from being fun to build, the LEGO Nintendo Entertainment System Building Kit has a lot going for it. The sheer nostalgic value inside this kit makes it a long-term gamer’s perfect gift. Additionally, this LEGO set, which features the classic Super Mario on its screen, can act as a wonderful decor piece to add to a game room. Whether for the experience in putting it together, the nostalgia involved with just looking at it, adding it to spice up the decorations of a room, or all three, this LEGO set has quite a bit to offer for gamers who enjoy a hands-on creative experience.

elago Classic Handheld Game Console Design Case with Keychain

Specifications For those who appreciate the smaller things in life, this AirPod Pro case makes a fine gift that can be carried around wherever they go. Thanks to its ability to charge a pair of AirPod Pros, it not only makes a nice accessory to any bag, backpack, or wallet chain, but it also has functionality that’s convenient for those who like to listen to music, podcasts, or audiobooks on the go.

Govee Smart LED Light Bars

Specifications These Govee LED light bars can create a static ambiance for a gaming or home theater room. That said, they have far more interesting applications through the use of the included camera and microphone.



Using its intelligent camera, these light bars can match the colors on a screen to create a more immersive atmosphere for movie watching or gaming. Additionally, the microphone enables four separate options to sync up the lights with music. Any energetic movie or gaming experience instantly becomes more immersive with this functionality.

Epson Home Cinema 1080p Projector

Specifications The Epson Home Cinema 1080p Projector is the ultimate tool for crafting at-home movie nights. Whether it’s sitting on a shelf or mounted on a wall or ceiling, this projector is both out of the way and easy to use. For those who want to experience a movie night outside, this Epson projector is a must-have.

Everlasting Comfort Office Chair Seat Cushion

Specifications The Everlasting Comfort Seat Cushion helps provide a soft, comfortable place to sit for extended periods of time. Using an ergonomic U-shaped design helps protect the tailbone from stress during long sitting sessions. These kinds of extended sessions aren’t as uncommon as they used to be, especially with working from home becoming the norm. This makes the Everlasting Comfort Seat Cushion not only a contemporary gift but a comfortable, healthy one at that.

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate: 3 Month Membership

Specifications Sometimes, the straightforward gift is the one gamers love the most. The Xbox Game Pass Ultimate deal includes three months of Xbox Live Gold and instant access to over 100 Xbox games, all of which are free to play with Game Pass. This deal is ideal for the Xbox player who loves to game but doesn’t want to shell out $60 for AAA titles they may only play once or twice. The Xbox Live Gold membership also enables multiplayer access for all of these games.

This list features the best tech gifts for gamers available and is compiled so that a gamer of any kind, casual or otherwise, can find something worth their time. From health-oriented accessories to room decor and gaming-focused memberships, it’s all here. Happy gaming, and happy gifting.

