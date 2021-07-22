Best tablet deals for all purposes

Tablets for on the go or at home.

Tablets can be affordable alternatives to laptops. The extra portability of a tablet allows you to check emails, watch videos, or read an e-book anywhere. Infographics and photos are also a touch away during one-on-one meetings. Tablets also solve any battery or screen size issues you might face using your phone. When streaming, a tablet helps you keep an eye on the chat and new follower and subscriber alerts.

Anyone can benefit from a tablet with a great variety of apps. However, buying a tablet can be confusing. They can be quite different from each other and are often intended for different uses. For instance, some are better suited for reading and others for gaming.

Our list has the best tablet deals for various needs and preferences.

Specifications Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S7 is a high-performance tablet that can function as a PC with its optional DeX mode keyboard. It has an 11-inch LCD screen, a redesigned S-Pen, and Bluetooth. Its battery lasts up to 11 hours, and it can easily sync up and share content with compatible Samsung devices.

Specifications The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite includes a free S-Pen, slim metal design, and long-lasting battery for a low cost. The Galaxy Tab S6’s battery keeps it running for up to 12 hours and has a 10.4-inch crystal clear display.

Specifications The Lenovo Tab M10 Plus is a budget option with a 10.3-inch full HD screen. It has a fast octa-core processor, an 8MP camera, dual microphones, and side speakers. It also has a Kid’s mode with parent control and specialized eye protection.

Specifications The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Tablet (3rd Gen) is a high-performance tablet with a large 13-inch screen. It has a 1.9GHz Intel Core i7 processor, 8GB DDR3 RAM, and its screen resolution goes up to 3000 x 2000.

Specifications Teclast M40 Gaming Tablet is a budget option that appeals to mobile gamers. It has a 2.0GHz octa-core processor, a 10.1-inch full HD IPS screen, and 6GB LPDDR4 RAM. On top of these features, it also has an 8MP back camera, a 5MP front camera, and a 128GB storage capacity.

Specifications The Octa-Core Gaming Tablet has a long-lasting battery that can run a whole day after charging for three hours. Its 1.2GHz octa-core processor makes it a good budget option for mobile gaming, and it also comes with a 13MP camera.

Specifications The Microsoft Surface Pro 7 comes with a detachable keyboard and Windows 10, making it a tablet and a laptop. Its 128GB SSD assures better responsiveness and potentially longer battery life.

With the variety of tablets available on the market, it helps to know that you're getting the best tablet deals. With the deals we've covered here, we're confident that you'll be able to find the right tablet for you at a lower cost.