The Nintendo Switch is one of the few portable consoles that deliver quality gaming on the go.

Adding a few Switch accessories, like controllers and headphones, can enhance your gaming experience and significantly improve your comfort and in-game control. These Nintendo Switch accessories are specifically designed to compliment your Nintendo Switch and also safeguard it while traveling.

Below are some of the best deals on Nintendo Switch accessories to fit any budget, feature preferences, and requirements.

Controllers

Image by Hori via Amazon

Specifications The Hori Nintendo Switch Split Pad Pro gives users an actual controller experience in handheld mode and comes in many color variants. The controller is popularly known as one of the best ergonomic controllers and comes with full-size analog sticks and turbo functionality to improve your gaming experience.

Capture cards

Image by Elgato via Amazon

Specifications This card is simple to set up and captures 1080p at 60 frames per second. It makes streaming lag-free while capturing the best of your gameplay in supreme quality.

Image by AVerMedia via Amazon

Specifications This is a budget-friendly card with the same 1080p at 60fps capture as the Elgato HD60 S. Although the software is quite different from the other capture cards, it has a system for users to stream straight from the app and an option of recording their gameplay instead.

Image by Razer via Amazon

Specifications The Razer Ripsaw is considered one of the best capture cards for Nintendo Switch, and it’s also the first card the company introduced. It comes with an impressive 4K passthrough with additional audio ports for you to deliver an optimized audio experience to your viewers.

Headphones

Image by ASUS via Amazon

Specifications The ROG Strix Go has an ergonomic design with a swivel-fold system, making it a good fit for users who take their Nintendo Switch on the go. The ROG Strix Go comes with noise-canceling AI technology that eliminates unwanted background noises and delivers a superior sound.

Image by Corsair via Amazon

Specifications The Corsair HS70 headphone can connect with any device wirelessly or using a cable, enabling more freedom of movement when needed. It also comes with a sleek design, customizable settings, and reliable battery life.

Image by Razer via Amazon

Specifications The Razer BlackShark V2 comes with THX 7.1 surround sound, giving you precise sound and directional audio cues while gaming. The headphones also come with soft, breathable memory foam earpads on the inside to minimize sweat, allowing you to play longer without fatigue.

Cases

Image by Hori via Amazon

Specifications This soft and comfortable pouch protects your Nintendo Switch while traveling and has enough space inside to fit your controller along with other small accessories.

Image by iVoler via Amazon

Specifications The iVoler storage is one of the best Nintendo Switch cases for protecting your device. It comes with a hard EVA shell case to safeguard it from drops and scratches. This case has a large storage capacity and is convenient to use, especially while on the go.

Considering the popularity of the Nintendo Switch, we hope this helps you find the best Nintendo Switch accessory deals. With the Nintendo Switch accessory deals we’ve covered here, we’re confident that you’ll be able to find the right or new accessory to rock your Nintendo gaming experience. If you’re looking for deals on gaming, Dot Esports has you covered.