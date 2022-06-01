All League of Legends and Legends of Runeterra content celebrating Pride 2022

Players can express who they are in-game as well with this free content.

Riot Games has unveiled all the content players can get during Pride month in League of Legends and Legends of Runeterra. This year marks the seventh year Riot has produced in-game content to support the LGBTQIA+ community by giving players the ability to express who they are on the Rift as well.

From icons to trails, League players will be given the opportunity to get all Pride-related in-game content almost for free. All icons will be purchasable for one Blue Essence, and by equipping the Pride icons, players will activate a trail that will follow their champion on the Rift. Each trail will match the flag of the chosen icon.

Pride Month is here 🏳️‍🌈 and we’re celebrating across all of our games!



Here are all of the icons to celebrate the LGBTQIA+ community in League.

In addition to the icons and trails, Riot is adding three new emotes to League’s emotes collection, one of which is animated, and according to Riot, all the emotes “allude to love.” The emotes can’t be purchased but can be obtained by completing two new missions that will be added to every player’s mission menu starting today, June 1.

To obtain the Rainbow poro emote and the Twisted Fate/Graves emote, players will have to play one game in a premade group or earn 750 mission points from the time they spend playing and winning games. The second mission requires the player to earn 40,000 gold in-game or obtain the 750 points mentioned for the previous mission. In return, they will get the animated Pride emote.

The Pride celebration is being embraced in all of Riot’s games. Legends of Runeterra players will receive a new card back, guardian, emote, and icon, all for free. Starting on June 15, all players can get the Pride bundle in LoR’s store for the mere price of zero coins.

All of the new LoR content will be up for grabs until July 20, but players can equip it throughout the year to show their support for the LGBTQIA+ community. Across all games, including TFT and VALORANT, players can express themselves and show their support with new and old Pride content.