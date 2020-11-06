Ahead of global release, esports orgs are already entering Wild Rift

League of Legends: Wild Rift may have only entered an open beta two weeks ago in a few countries, but this hasn’t stopped esports organizations from investing in the game.

China-based mobile esports organization Nova Esports revealed today it will be signing a Wild Rift roster. The roster will be based in China and Europe, although the game still hasn’t been released in those two regions. Riot has said it plans to release the game in Europe in early December.

Other than Nova, Bigetron Esports and Noble Esports have also announced they are entering the mobile MOBA game.

Bigetron Esports is an Indonesia-based organization. It already has teams in PUBG Mobile, Free Fire, Call of Duty: Mobile, and Mobile Legends: Bang Bang. Wild Rift has already been released in open beta for Android and iOS in the country.

Noble, on the other hand, has signed an India-based roster consisting of former League of Legends and Dota 2 professional players. Riot has said the game will be releasing in India in spring 2021.

It isn’t surprising to see organizations investing so early into Wild Rift. League on PC is one of the most popular esports games, with millions of viewers and numerous franchised leagues around the world. Riot certainly has the potential of turning Wild Rift into an equally popular esports title. So far, Riot hasn’t said anything about an esports scene for the game.

Riot Games Japan, however, confirmed yesterday it was partnering with mobile phone operator, NTT DoCoMo, for a Wild Rift tournament in 2021. More details about this will be revealed later.