Wild Rift is coming to Europe in December, won’t be available in the Americas until 2021

League of Legends: Wild Rift is entering open beta in Southeast Asia, Japan, and South Korea on Oct. 27, Riot Games announced today. While this is good news for fans eagerly awaiting the game’s release, players in the Americas may have to wait a bit longer to play the game.

Michael “Riot Paladin” Chow, Riot’s executive producer of Wild Rift, revealed that the game will be expanding to other regions in the next “few months.” The game will be coming to Europe, Oceania, Vietnam, and Taiwan in December. For the Americas, however, Riot plans to release Wild Rift during the spring of 2021.

Regional Open Beta is here! We also look ahead at the timeline for Europe, Taiwan, Oceania, Vietnam, and the Americas.



👀 WATCH NOW: https://t.co/5DDBXhPln5 pic.twitter.com/r27RcaOEwj — League of Legends: Wild Rift (@wildrift) October 16, 2020

This will certainly be disappointing for League fans in North and South America who wanted to play the MOBA on Android and iOS. Last year, Riot announced that it planned on getting the game to most regions around the world by 2021. With today’s announcement, it seems like that goal should be achieved.

Wild Rift is a toned-down version of League for PC on Android and iOS devices. The size of Summoner’s Rift has been decreased to offer shorter game times. Many of the champions have been reworked to be optimized for the joystick controls on mobile. Riot has also said that Wild Rift will be coming to consoles in the future. More details about this will be revealed in late 2020, the developers previously said.

It was also announced today that a popular jungler from the PC version of League is coming to Wild Rift. Lee Sin will be available in the game through a new patch coming later this month. The champion has been optimized for mobile-friendly controls.

Make sure to follow us on YouTube for more esports news and analysis.