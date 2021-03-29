STX spoiler Blade Historian is a Lorehold bomb in MTG Limited

Wizards of the Coast kicked off Strixhaven University spoiler week with a focus on the Red/White Lorehold College, revealing Blade Historian, a human cleric who provides all creatures attacking with Double Strike.

Scheduled to release digitally on April 15, Strixhaven: School of Mages (STX) contains five colleges that are represented by enemy mana colors. Lorehold College was the focus of today’s STX spoilers, introducing Blade Historian, a Hybrid RW Human Cleric.

Image via WotC

CMC: Four Hybrid RW

Type: Creature—Human Cleric

Rarity: Rare

Stats: 2/3

Ability: Attacking creatures you control have Double Strike.

Providing all attacking creatures Double Strike within the MTG Limited format is a powerful ability that can quickly end games. Aggro and midrange STX Draft builds will want Blade Historian as a first pick.

The cleric may also have a home in Standard, specifically in the Boros Winota, Joiner of Forces deck. Winota has an ability that activates whenever a non-human creature attacks. The ability has her controller look at the top six cards of their library and put all human creature cards from that six onto the battlefield and attacking. The addition of Blade Historian in that group provides all attacking creatures Double Strike.

The color pair Red/White has typically been referred to as Boros in Magic, based on the Ravnica Guild. With the introduction of Strixhaven University, the colors Red and White are now associated with Lorehold College.

Players can test out the power levels of Blade Historian with the release of STX on April 15 and its tabletop launch on April 23.

