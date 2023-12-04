MTG’s new Timeless format will change Arena forever with Fetch lands and more

Wizards of the Coast will add a new format to Magic: The Gathering Arena before the holidays called Timeless, featuring almost every card available on the digital platform.

The release of new formats through MTG Arena has been met with praise and criticism from the Magic community since the digital platform launched in 2018. Historic was met with a bunch of resistance at first but has become a format that most enjoy now. Explorer was launched as the new digital Pioneer format, with the transformation still taking place. Alchemy, the digital-only format, remains a hot topic. And starting on Dec. 12, players can compete in the Timeless format, featuring just about every card available on MTG Arena.

Are you excited about the Timeless format? Image via WotC

The Khans of Tarkir set, featuring over 200 cards and Fetch lands, is scheduled to release on Dec. 12 through MTG Arena. The lands were pre-banned from the Historic format but are legal to play in the new Timeless format. All cards, in fact, are legal to play in Timeless—except for three.

WotC will restrict, not ban, three cards from the Timeless format upon its release: Channel, Demonic Tutor, and Tibalt’s Trickery. The Timeless MTG Arena format is a competitive format, according to WotC, featuring best-of-one and best-of-three ranked and unranked play queues.

Timeless Dragon | Image via WotC

The launch of Timeless will bring about a free Timeless Dragon card through game mailboxes, along with a Metagame Challenge specifically in the new format from Feb. 2 to 4. And a Midweek Magic event will feature the new format as well.

Any collectible card in MTG Arena is legal to play in the Timeless format, minus the three restricted cards.