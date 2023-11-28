When does Khans of Tarkir drop into MTG Arena?

The release of Khans of Tarkir through MTG Arena has been sliding under the radar as the 2023 Magic: The Gathering season comes to an end, despite bringing Fetch lands to the digital platform for the first time.

The Khans of Tarkir MTG set was first released in 2014, four years before players started testing MTG Arena’s open beta. It was the initial set in a block that contained 269 cards, of which five were allied color Fetch lands. Wizards of the Coast first announced the Khans of Tarkir set was coming to MTG Arena during the slew of GenCon release dates, and since then, WotC has been very quiet about its digital release.

Khans of Tarkir release date and details

The devil is in the details. | Image via WotC

The official release date for Khans of Tarkir is Dec. 12 around 1pm CT. Very few details have been released by WotC, but it’s likely the set will drop into the Historic and Explorer formats. Each of the 269 cards from the original Khans of Tarkir set is expected to be included. And it’s possible additional cards, like the five enemy color Fetch lands, will be added as well.

All other details are unknown. The set could have its own Limited run on MTG Arena. It would also make sense if there was a battle pass, along with preorder bundles and cosmetics to purchase. But with the LCI battle pass running at time of writing, it’s more likely that bundles and cosmetics will be lumped together like Historic Anthology sets have in the past.

Many players are wondering about the legality of the Fetch lands, too. Even if only the five from Khans of Tarkir are included, the power level of the dual lands in Historic could lead to them getting banned in the format.

At time of writing, all we really know is that Khans of Tarkir will drop into MTG Arena on Dec. 12. WotC will likely release more details as the release date approaches.