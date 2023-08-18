MTG Uncommon may push reanimation strategies too far in Wilds of Eldraine

A new mechanic in Magic: The Gathering through the Wilds of Eldraine set called Bargain could potentially lead to bans in Standard through Back for Seconds, a spoiler on Aug. 18 that lets players put a creature from the graveyard onto the battlefield at a cost of only three mana and a sacrifice.

The MTG Bargain mechanic in Wilds of Eldraine (WOE) presents a unique twist on sacrifice strategies in which players must sacrifice an Artifact, Enchantment, or token to reap an added bonus when casting a spell. Players will mostly use the new mechanic within the Limited format but there’s potential in other Magic formats, too.

Back for Seconds WOE spoiler

Getting cards back from the graveyard has become a minor theme in WOE, with a spoiler called Likeness Looter from yesterday showcasing an ability that can copy powerful creatures that were in the graveyard. And a WOE spoiler called Back for Seconds that was released on Aug. 18 has the potential to take reanimation strategies even further, potentially to the point where a card like Sheoldred, the Apocalypse might get banned.

Back for Seconds | Image via WotC

Casting cost : 2B

: 2B Type : Sorcery

: Sorcery Rarity: Uncommon

Uncommon Mechanic : Bargain—You may sacrifice an Artifact, Enchantment, or token as you cast this spell

: Bargain—You may sacrifice an Artifact, Enchantment, or token as you cast this spell Ability: Return up to target creature cards from your graveyard to your hand. If this spell was Bargained, you may put one of those cards with mana value of four or less onto the battlefield instead of putting it into your hand.

Most Standard decks don’t want a three-drop Sorcery spell that returns two cards to hand. But being able to return a creature with a mana value of four or less at the cost of a sacrifice slots Back for Seconds into the sideboard of any deck playing Black. And it may even show up in main decks over time.

A downside to Back to Seconds is that it’s played at Sorcery speed, making the spell easier for opponents to answer. But when it does go off, an opponent is in a world of hurt should the controller of Back to Seconds reanimate a Sheoldred, Phyrexian Obliterator, or a Body Launderer back to the battlefield. And that’s just powerful cards in the color Black.

Players can test out Back for Seconds at Wilds of Eldraine prerelease events that start on Sept. 1 or through the digital launch taking place on Sept. 5.

