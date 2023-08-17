New Wilds of Eldraine Faerie Shapeshifter can copy your best MTG cards you’ve already used

A Magic: The Gathering Faerie Shapeshifter called Likeness Looter dropped during Wilds of Eldraine spoilers on Aug. 17, living up to its name while having the potential to elevate Dimir decks in the Standard meta.

A return to the MTG plane of Elraine through Wilds of Eldraine (WOE) has produced a variety of strong cards that will likely impact the Standard meta, like the Legendary Rat Noble. But rats aren’t the only creature type on the rise as the WOE spoilers also revealed a Faerie Shapeshifter called Likeness Lotter, a two-drop in Dimir that can loot or become one of your best cards from your graveyard.

Likeness Looter WOE spoiler

Likeness Looter might go down as one of the best WOE cards from the set. The color Black is already packed with powerful creatures like Sheoldred, the Apocalypse, Gix, Yawgmoth Praetor, and Misery’s Shadow. Combine these powerhouses with staple removal pieces like Cut Down, Make Disappear, and Go for the Throat and Dimir builds can hold their own in the Standard meta. And Likeness Looter has the potential to push Dimir decks to the top of the Standard meta.

Likeness Looter | Image via WotC

Casting cost : UB

: UB Type : Creature—Faerie Shapeshifter

: Creature—Faerie Shapeshifter Rarity : Rare

: Rare Stats : 1/1

: 1/1 Keyword : Flying

: Flying Activated ability : Tap—Draw a card, then discard a card.

: Tap—Draw a card, then discard a card. Activated ability: Pay “X”—Likeness Looter becomes a copy of target creature card in your graveyard with mana value “X,” except it has Flying and this ability. Activate only as a Sorcery.

Related: MTG Wilds of Eldraine exclusive spoiler Farsight Ritual bargains for card advantage

For a two-drop 1/1 with Flying, Likeness Looter can provide value at any stage of a match. During the early game, the Faerie Shapeshifter swings in for some damage and can even tap to loot.

Sheoldred the Apocalypse | Image via WotC

During the mid and late-game stages, Likeness Looter lets its controller pay “X” to have the shapeshifter become a copy of a creature in their graveyard, giving it Flying and the same ability so it can become something else. Sheoldred, the Apocalypse is one of the strongest cards in the color Black. Likeness Looter can become Sheoldred and have Flying.

Players can test out the potentially broken Likeness Looter through the digital launch of Wilds of Eldraine on Sept. 5.

About the author