Woman casting spells in MH3
Image via WotC
Category:
MTG
TCG

MTG triggers nostalgia through 40 mechanics in Modern Horizons 3

Now is the time to brush up on MTG mechanics for MH3 Draft.
Image of Danny Forster
Danny Forster
|
Published: May 21, 2024 12:32 pm

Wizards of the Coast has packed the Modern Horizons 3 set with 40 returning Magic: The Gathering mechanics, ranging from Energy and Modify to Umbra Armor and Kindred. 

Recommended Videos

The MTG Modern Horizons 3 (MH3) spoiler season began on May 21, but it wasn’t the cards that stood out during previews. Previous Modern Horizons sets have included returning mechanics, keyword abilities, keyword actions, and ability words. The MH3 set, however, is the first to feature 40 of these mechanics. Most of the mechanics are well known among players and there are no rule changes.

AdaptAnnihilatorAffinityAfterlife
AscendBestowCollect EvidenceConnive
CyclingDevoidDevotionDredge
EnergyEmergeEntwineEscalate
EternalizeEvokeEvolveExtort
FabricateFlashbackKickerKindred
Living WeaponMadnessMentorMorbid
ModifyOutlastOverloadProliferate
PrototypeReconfigureReinforceShield Counters
StormSupportUmbra ArmorUnearth
MTG Artifact creature eating waste in MH3
Prototype returns through Frogmyr Enforcer. Image via WotC

All MH3 cards are legal to play within the Modern and Eternal formats. The inclusion of 40 returning MTG mechanics doesn’t mess with Constructed play much, but it will have an impact on the Limited Modern Horizon 3 Draft. Mechanics like Cycling have been included in recent MTG sets, but newer players might not be familiar with Devotion, Energy, Eternalize, Storm, and Entwine. 

Of all the mechanics, Kindred is the one most players might not recognize. Previously called Tribal, Kindred is a name change. No rules within the mechanic formerly known as Tribal were changed for MH3

Players can dive into the 40 returning MTG mechanics through Modern Horizons 3 Prerelease events at local game stores that begin on June 7. A global launch of the MH3 set will take place on June 14. 

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article All MTG Flip-Walkers, Double-Faced Planeswalkers in Modern Horizons 3
Ral being moody as a yongster in MH3
Category: MTG
MTG
TCG
TCG
All MTG Flip-Walkers, Double-Faced Planeswalkers in Modern Horizons 3
Danny Forster Danny Forster May 21, 2024
Read Article New MTG Oracle Deck taps into your mind, Theros style
Heliod and Elspeth on cover of MTG Oracle deck box
Category: MTG
MTG
New MTG Oracle Deck taps into your mind, Theros style
Danny Forster Danny Forster May 20, 2024
Read Article All MTG Modern Horizons 3 Commander Precon decks and decklists
MTG Satya, Aetherflux Genius Creative Energy Mh3 Commander Precon
Category: MTG
MTG
TCG
TCG
All MTG Modern Horizons 3 Commander Precon decks and decklists
Danny Forster Danny Forster May 17, 2024
Related Content
Read Article All MTG Flip-Walkers, Double-Faced Planeswalkers in Modern Horizons 3
Ral being moody as a yongster in MH3
Category: MTG
MTG
TCG
TCG
All MTG Flip-Walkers, Double-Faced Planeswalkers in Modern Horizons 3
Danny Forster Danny Forster May 21, 2024
Read Article New MTG Oracle Deck taps into your mind, Theros style
Heliod and Elspeth on cover of MTG Oracle deck box
Category: MTG
MTG
New MTG Oracle Deck taps into your mind, Theros style
Danny Forster Danny Forster May 20, 2024
Read Article All MTG Modern Horizons 3 Commander Precon decks and decklists
MTG Satya, Aetherflux Genius Creative Energy Mh3 Commander Precon
Category: MTG
MTG
TCG
TCG
All MTG Modern Horizons 3 Commander Precon decks and decklists
Danny Forster Danny Forster May 17, 2024
Author
Danny Forster
Lead Magic: The Gathering/Teamfight Tactics scribe and staff writer for Dot Esports. Danny is a gamer beach bum residing in Spacecoast Florida and has been a journalist for 10 years, of which five-plus have been at Dot Esports. Prior media outllets Danny wrote for were Screen Rant and TheGamer. You can typically catch Danny playing TCGs and a variety of strategic games.