All MTG Modern Horizon 3 release dates

Wizards of the Coast is dropping its third Modern Horizon set in June 2024, with the new expansion containing over 300 Magic: The Gathering cards.

The MTG Modern Horizons 3 (MH3) set will feature 303 regular cards, of which 78 have a rarity of Rare and 24 with Mythic Rare. Much like previous Modern Horizons sets in Magic, the set is designed for Limited play, showcasing 10 dual-color archetypes. Double-faced cards and full-art Eldrazi basic lands are included in the Magic set. You can even score serial cards through Collector booster packs.

When does MTG Modern Horizon 3 release?

Powerful cards are dropping into Commander and Modern. Image via WotC.

Multiple release dates are scheduled for MH3, from Prerelease events at local game stores to a digital launch through MTG Arena and MTGO. WotC showed early previews of cards in response to leaks, but the official start date for MH3 spoilers is May 21.

Here are all the MH3 release dates so far:

Prerelease events : June 7 to 13

: June 7 to 13 Digital release of MH3 : June 11

: June 11 Tabletop release of MH3: June 7 to 13

All MH3 cards will also be legal to play in Eternal and Modern MTG formats. This includes the Commander format. You can expect MH3 Commander Precon decks to be released with the launch of Prerelease events.

What are the MTG mechanics and themes within MH3?

Only a handful of MH3 cards have been previewed at the time of writing, but we do know some of the mechanics and themes featured in the set. Energy is returning as a mechanic within the third Modern Horizon set, along with other mechanics like Improvise, Devoid, Emerge, Escape, Annihilator, Lieutenant, and Imprint. Eldrazi lands and creatures are a major theme within the MTG set, which will include borderless Eldrazi concept cards.

Will MH3 get featured at an MTG tournament after it releases?

The Modern Horizons 3 set will be featured at MagicCon Amsterdam. The third Pro Tour tournament of the 2023/24 season will take place from June 28 to 30, only weeks after Prerelease events begin. The formats to be featured at the Pro Tour tournament are MH3 Limited Draft and Modern Constructed.

