MTG Strixhaven Witherbloom Demon thrives off sacrifice synergy

Thriving off the life and death theme of Witherbloom College within the new Strixhaven: School of Mages set, an Uncommon Demon was revealed today that has the potential to dominate multiple Magic: The Gathering formats.

Set to release digitally on April 15, Strixhaven: School of Mages (STX) highlights life on the plane of Arcavios. The plane is home to Strixhaven University and its five colleges, each representing a mana color at odds with one another.

Containing Witherbloom College colors (BG), an Uncommon Demon was previewed today that’s a 7/6 four-drop Gold card. An Italian version of the STX card was spoiled, but a rough English translation of its name is Daemogoth Woe-Eater.

Daemogoth Woe-Eater

Similar to Rotting Regisaur, Daemogoth Woe-Eater requires conditions to be met each turn for the creature to remain on the battlefield. Sacrifice a creature and the 7/6 remains. Run out of creatures to sacrifice and the Demon sacrifices itself to draw a card and give its controller two life.

Image via WotC

CMC: 1B(B/G)G

Type: Creature—Demon

Rarity: Uncommon

Stats: 7/6

Added cost: At the beginning of your upkeep, sacrifice a creature.

Exit the battlefield ability: Whenever you sacrifice Daemogoth Woe-Eater, each opponent discards a card, and you draw a card and gain two life.

Daemogoth Woe-Eater is the fifth card of a gold hybrid cycle of Uncommons within STX. Each card in the cycle represents one of the five colleges at Strixhaven University. Requiring a sacrifice each turn, Daemogoth Woe-Eater synergizes with the Witherbloom College card Pest Summoning.

Pest Summoning is a Sorcery speed spell that’s a Lesson, a spell that works with the new STX mechanic, Learn. Lesson spells are ideal in a player’s sideboard but can go in the main deck too. In the case of Pest Summoning, four copies in the main deck will provide the sacrifice fuel needed to keep Daemogoth Woe-Eater on the battlefield longer.

Image via WotC

Daemogoth Woe-Eater can also be a bomb within the Limited format. Even without a full-blown sacrifice synergy, the Demon is packed with value. Attack and block for a turn and then it sacrifices itself, forcing an opponent to discard while its controller draws a card and gains life.

Players can test out Daemogoth Woe-Eater and all its possible synergies when STX is released digitally on April 15. The official tabletop release will take place on April 23.

