MTG Regional Championship standings for MagicCon Pro Tour Philadelphia

Stay up to speed on the standings at every MTG Regional Championship.

The first Magic: The Gathering tabletop Regional Championship tournaments rewarded top-scoring players with invites to the MagicCon Pro Tour in Philadelphia and even the 2023 World Championship.

Tabletop Magic for the 2022-2023 season officially kicked off on Nov. 19 with the first Regional Championships in North America, EMEA, and Brazil. The 2022-2023 roadmap features three Regional Championships per Magic season, feeding into the three Pro Tour tournaments prior to Worlds. Players earned invites to the tabletop tournaments through winning store qualifier tournaments, Magic Online qualifiers, and MTG Arena qualifiers. And Hall of Fame Magic players receive one Regional and one Pro Tour invite per season.

What is the schedule for the first 2022 MTG Regional Championships?

There are a total of 11 regions that host an MTG Regional Championship, providing direct invites to the Pro Tour in February and 2023 Magic Worlds seeds to winners. A second MTG World Championship seed was also given to players who finished second at the NA, EMEA, and Japan/Korea tournaments.

Here are the Regional Championship dates.

Nov. 19 to 20 : NA, EMEA, and Brazil

: NA, EMEA, and Brazil Nov. 26 to 27 : Japan/Korea, Australia/New Zealand, East Canada, and Southeast Asia

: Japan/Korea, Australia/New Zealand, East Canada, and Southeast Asia Dec. 3 to 4 : Chinese Taipei, South America, and China

: Chinese Taipei, South America, and China Dec. 10 to 11 : West Canada

: West Canada Dec. 17 to 18: Mexico/Central America/Caribbean

Nov. 19 to 20 MTG Regional Championship standings

A total of three regions had a Regional Championship tournament from Nov. 19 to 20. Each region awards a different number of players who advance to the Philadelphia Pro Tour, along with invites to a future Regional Championship and direct invites to the 2023 Magic World Championship. The format for the Regional Championships is Pioneer.

Dreamhack NA Regional Championship

The top 48 players at the DreamHack MTG Regional Championship earned invites to a future Regional Championship and the MagicCon Philadelphia Pro Tour. First and second place were also awarded direct invites to Worlds.

Image via WotC

Matthew Saypoff faced off against Ken Takahama to win the DreamHack Showdown Regional Championship with Mono-White Humans. Both players earned invites to Worlds. The remaining top eight players were Eli Loveman, Daniel Kristoff, Michael Letsch, John Tatian, Chris Ferber, and Derrick Davis.

City Class Games Brazil Regional Championship

Winning the City Class Games MTG Brazil Regional Championship was Pedro Mocelin, playing Rakdos Midrange. Mocelin earned an invite to the Philadelphia Pro Tour.

Image via WotC

EMEA Legacy European Regional Championship Sofia

The top 36 players at the Sofia Regional Championship earned an invite to the Pro Tour in Philadelphia, along with an invite to the next MTG Regional Championship.

Image via WotC

Winning the tournament was Miguel Castro, playing Izzet Phoenix against Theau Mery on Azorius Control. Both players also earned direct invites to the 2023 Magic World Championship. The remaining top eight players were Ben Jones, Adriano Moscato, André Santos, Kacmaz Eren, Thierry Ramboa, and Adrien Houssard.