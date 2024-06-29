MTG Pro Tour top 8 showcases 5 Nadu decks at Amsterdam

Bant Nadu shows off at MH3 Pro Tour.

MH3 Pro Tour top eight MTG players
Image via WotC

Day two of the Modern Horizons 3 Pro Tour was wild, narrowing the field from 243 Magic: The Gathering players to the eight advancing to the next World Championship.

The second day of the MTG Pro Tour in Amsterdam featured multiple Hall of Fame and top veterans at the top of the leaderboard. Gameplay at the last major tournament of the year showcased MH3 Draft and Modern Constructed. The final Draft rounds kicked off day two, with players like Ma Noah and Seth Manfield going 3-0. Noah was the first to lock in day three with a 12-1 overall record. Kassis and Ye were next, followed by Dominguez after the former World Champion had a loss turned into a win due to an opponent disqualification.

Image of Top eight players at MTG Pro Tour MH3 Amsterdam
Prepare for mirror matches on day three. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Of the eight MTG players who advanced to the final day of the MH3 Pro Tour, five were playing Nadu decks. Mono-Black Necro stood out with two players bringing it to the top eight playoffs while Dominguez was the only player on Jeskai Control. All eight players qualified to compete in the next MTG World Championship.

Here were the top eight MTG players at the MH3 Pro Tour in Amsterdam.

  • Noah Ma: Mono-Black Necro
  • Eli Kassis: Bant Nadu
  • Jason Ye: Bant Nadu
  • Javier Dominguez: Jeskai Control
  • Simon Nielsen: Bant Nadu
  • Sam Pardee: Bant Nadu
  • Seth Manfield: Mono Black Necro
  • Daniel Goetschel: Four-Color Nadu

Heading into day two, Bant Nadu was the most played deck at the MH3 Pro Tour and had the best winning record during day one. Showcasing a win rate of 58.4 percent, according to Frank Karsten, the Bant Nadu deck’s only major threat was Mono-Black Necro, or Grief, as most like to call it. And close behind both decks was Jeskai Control.

With Dominguez piloting Jeskai Control, it’s possible the build can win the final MTG Pro Tour of the year. Multiple mirror matches will take place on day three, and all eight players featured in the playoffs are considered the best in the world, so the title could go to anyone.

The MH3 Pro Tour action in Amsterdam continues on June 30, determining who will take home the coveted trophy.

