MTG Pro Tour MH3 Amsterdam standings and scores

Over 200 Magic: The Gathering players gathered in Amsterdam for the final Pro Tour of the season, featuring Modern gameplay and Modern Horizons 3 Draft. Here are the updated standings and scores for Pro Tour Amsterdam.

What were the MTG Pro Tour MH3 standings on June 28

A total of 234 players started Pro Tour Amsterdam playing Modern Horizons 3 Limited Draft, seeking a 3-0 start before heading into the Modern Constructed rounds. Earning a 3-0 start were veteran MTG players like Jonny Guttman, Arnie Huschenbeth, Javier Dominguez, Luis Scott-Fargas, Jean-Emmanuel Depraz, Seth Manfield, Ken Yukuhiro, and Simon Nelsen.

Following the three rounds of MH3 Draft, players shifted to Modern Constructed. All players who earned four wins during the first day of Pro Tour Amsterdam were guaranteed to advance to day two.

All Pro Tour Modern Horizons 3 Amsterdam standings will be updated following the five rounds of Modern Constructed.

How do rounds work at MTG Pro Tour MH3 Amsterdam?

All players at the third MTG Pro Tour of the season competed in three rounds of MH3 Draft and five rounds of Modern Constructed during days one and two. Players who achieved 12 match wins advanced to the top eight and the day three playoffs, featuring only Modern Constructed single-elimination rounds.

The top eight MTG players at Pro Tour Amsterdam earned an automatic invite to the World Championship. And players who earned 30 or more match points from the tournament were invited to the first Pro Tour of the 2024-2025 season.

