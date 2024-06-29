MTG legend Kai Budde honored at MH3 Pro Tour

Director of Magic: The Gathering play programs William “Huey” Jensen honored Hall of Fame legend Kai Budde at the MH3 Pro Tour in Amsterdam, naming the Player Trophy of the Year after the veteran competitor as he continues to battle cancer.

Recommended Videos

Winning is something Kai Budde has mastered within MTG, known to many as one of the greatest players of all time. And he has the accolades to prove it. Before the top eight was announced at the MH3 Pro Tour in Amsterdam, Huey stepped to the main stage to honor Budde for his accomplishments over the years. Having earned Player of the Year four times throughout his career, the prestigious award will now be called the Kai Budde Player of the Year trophy from his point on.

Budde is 40 years old and has been playing MTG for 33 years, according to the legend at Pro Tour Amsterdam. As the record holder for most Pro Tour wins, with the first taking place in 1999, Budde is looked up to by many players from around the globe, including Huey himself.

“Over the first several years of my career, I remember time after time I’d attend the Pro Tour, Kai would win the tournament, and I’d head home,” said Jensen.

The seven Pro Tour wins by Budde were accomplished within a 3.5-year timespan, making it one of the greatest runs in MTG history. Despite the cancer fight that Budde is facing, his demeanor inspired every player standing in the room at Pro Tour Amsterdam, with Budde “hoping to show up to more tournaments” with the time he has.

The next Kai Budde Player of the Year trophy will be awarded at the upcoming Magic: The Gathering World Championship in Las Vegas.