MTG Pack Rat confirmed for Draft Ravnica Remastered boosters—12 cards removed as Collector exclusives

Lead designer for Ravnica Remastered Carmen Klomparens disclosed 12 Magic: The Gathering cards exclusive to Collector booster packs on Dec.12 during MTGWeekly, while also noting that Pack Rat is a draftable Rare in the main set.

Wizards of the Coast is tapping into nostalgic moments throughout Magic’s history with a reprint set called Ravnica Remastered. The set will include cards from the Ravnica block, Return to the Ravnica block, and the Guilds of Ravnica block. To prevent “broken” cards from affecting Ravnica Remastered Draft, according to Klomparens, WotC removed 12 Uncommon rarity cards, plus Pack Rat from Draft boosters. Instead, these cards are slated to exclusively show up in Collector booster packs only. But Pack Rat has a borderless anime variant, which has a small chance of showing up in Draft booster packs.

Rat Pack Retro and anime treatment | Image via WotC

The 12 cards excluded from the main Draft set are in Collector booster packs with a Retro Frame treatment. Players seeking the 12 Retro Frame treatment Ravnica Remastered cards that aren’t in the main Draft set can pull them through a designated slot within Collector booster packs.

Turnabout

Creeping Chill

Darkblast

Shattering Spree

Shambling Shell

Sphere of Safety

Aetherize

Narcomoeba

Perilous Forays

Wilderness Reclamation

Magewright’s Stone

Cards like Wilderness Reclamation, Shattering Spree, and Darkblast can have an unhealthy impact on a Draft format, especially since each is only Uncommon rarity. Pack Rat, thankfully, is Rare, but can equally dominate the Ravnica Remastered Draft meta through its activated ability. Plus, any lucky individuals who do pull Pack Rat will have a borderless anime variant that will likely be worth money on the secondary market.

There are nearly 300 reprinted cards in the main set, along with variants that are exclusive to Collector boosters like borderless anime art and Retro Frame treatments. Players can start cracking MTG packs when Ravnica Remastered drops into local game stores before the global launch on Jan. 5.