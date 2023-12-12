MTG Ravnica Remastered chase cards get full slot in collector boosters

Wizards of the Coast dropped a full detailed list of all Magic: The Gathering booster pack slots during the final Ravnica Remastered spoilers on Dec. 12.

Cracking Ravnica Remastered packs starts on Jan. 5 through Draft Preview (prerelease) events at local game stores, showcasing nearly 300 normal reprinted Magic cards and a variety of variants. Many players are looking forward to a Ravnica Remastered Draft, along with the chance to pull a top chase card from the reprinted MTG sets of the Ravnica block, Return to the Ravnica block, and the Guilds of Ravnica block.

Collector booster contents | Image via WotC

All chase cards within Ravnica Remastered are found in collector booster packs, from full-art anime foils to serialized Retro frame cards. Cracking a collector booster can potentially contain at least five Rare and four Mythic Rare cards.

Here are all the slots for a Ravnica Remastered collector booster.

One Double Rainbow Retro foil/Traditional Retro foil or Borderless foil anime/borderless foil Shock Land at Rare or Mythic Rare rarity

One non-foil borderless anime or Shock land at Rare or Mythic Rare rarity

One non-foil Retro Rare or Mythic Rare

One Traditional foil at Rare or Mythic Rare

One Traditional foil Retro or borderless at Common or Uncommon rarity

One non-foil Retro or borderless at Common or Uncommon rarity

One Traditional foil Artifact or Land at Common, Uncommon, or Rare

Three Traditional foil at Uncommon

Four Traditional foil at Common

One Traditional foil double-sided token

Shock lands will share a slot with borderless anime art cards, while Retro variants share a slot with borderless foils. Both slots contain only Rare or Mythic Rare cards. There are also two other slots in the collector booster pack designated only for Rare and Mythic Rare rarities, one foil and the other non-foil.

Players can start opening Ravnica Remastered collector boosters on Jan. 5, followed by a global release on Jan. 12.