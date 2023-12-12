Wild Anime art in MTG Ravnica Remastered and rarity shifts leave community divided

Nearly 300 reprinted Magic: The Gathering cards covering sets printed over a decade ago will get featured in Ravnica Remastered, and to help sell the product, Wizards of the Coast has included borderless anime art and serialized retro frames.

The first Ravnica Remastered spoilers dropped on Dec. 11, with the remainder slated to get previewed on Dec. 12 through MTGWeekly on Twitch. Slated to drop into local game stores as a fully draftable set on Jan. 5, players can purchase cards through Draft and Collector booster packs. Every card in the Magic set is a reprint which includes cards from the Ravnica block, the Guilds of Ravnica block, and Return to the Ravnica block. Gurdian Project anime | Image via WotC Spark Double anime | Image via WotC Crypt Ghast anime | Image via WotC Life from the Loam anime | Image via WotC

Spicing up Collector booster packs are full-art anime prints, along with serialized retroframe cards and Shock lands. Initial reactions from the MTG community regarding the anime art were mostly positive. Of the Ravnica Remastered anime art cards spoiled as of Dec. 11, Spark Double was a favorite, along with Guardian Project.

“I think the anime art direction is getting a lot better (minus generic anime girl Aurelia),” said one Reddit user. “Coming from Yugioh I have a soft spot for this kind of art which is different from the more painterly of MTG art.”

But not everyone was impressed, with a Twitter user commenting, “Wake up bae, new worst-art version of every card is out.”