MTG Ravnica Remastered release dates, prices, and more

Draft and collect like it's the early 2000s again.

Wizards of the Coast is continuing to pump out remastered Magic: The Gathering sets, with Ravnica Remastered dropping in January 2024.

The MTG Ravnica Remastered (RVR) set pays tribute to cards that were printed across 13 sets and 16 years. Players can expect to find reprints from the Ravnica block, Return to the Ravnica block, the Guilds of Ravnica block, and Commander cards that represent the plane of Ravnica. In total, there are 291 regular cards within the RVR set, along with variants that include borderless anime art treatments and serialized retroframe cards.

When does Ravnica Remastered release?

Zegena, Utopian Speaker | Image via WotC

The release date for MTG Ravnica Remastered is Jan. 12, with preview prerelease events running from Jan. 5 to 11. The RVR set was designed to be fully Draftable and includes Shock lands. Booster products are Draft and collector. Play boosters don’t start until the release of Murders at Markov Manor in early February 2024.

Players participating in launch parties, which run from Jan. 12 to 14, and the preview prerelease events are eligible to receive a Niv-Mizzet, the Firemind retro frame promo card.

What is in a Ravnica Remasted booster pack?

There are two RVR booster packs: Draft and collectible.

Draft Ravnica Remasted booster pack contents

15 total cards

One to two Rare or higher cards

Three to five Uncommon cards

Nine to 11 Common cards

One traditional foil replaces 33 a Common in 33 percent of booster packs

Collectible Ravnica Remasted booster pack contents

15 total cards

Four to five Rare or higher in every pack

Three to seven Uncommon cards

Four to eight Common cards

One full-art land

11 traditional foil cards at various rarities

One traditional foil double-sided token

Preorder prices for MTG Ravnica Remastered products

At time of writing, there are two preorder products available for the RVR set: A Draft booster box and collector booster box. All prices are from Amazon.