MTG Ravnica Remastered release dates, prices, and more

Wizards of the Coast is continuing to pump out remastered Magic: The Gathering sets, with Ravnica Remastered dropping in January 2024.
The MTG Ravnica Remastered (RVR) set pays tribute to cards that were printed across 13 sets and 16 years. Players can expect to find reprints from the Ravnica block, Return to the Ravnica block, the Guilds of Ravnica block, and Commander cards that represent the plane of Ravnica. In total, there are 291 regular cards within the RVR set, along with variants that include borderless anime art treatments and serialized retroframe cards.
When does Ravnica Remastered release?
The release date for MTG Ravnica Remastered is Jan. 12, with preview prerelease events running from Jan. 5 to 11. The RVR set was designed to be fully Draftable and includes Shock lands. Booster products are Draft and collector. Play boosters don’t start until the release of Murders at Markov Manor in early February 2024.
Players participating in launch parties, which run from Jan. 12 to 14, and the preview prerelease events are eligible to receive a Niv-Mizzet, the Firemind retro frame promo card.
What is in a Ravnica Remasted booster pack?
There are two RVR booster packs: Draft and collectible.
Draft Ravnica Remasted booster pack contents
- 15 total cards
- One to two Rare or higher cards
- Three to five Uncommon cards
- Nine to 11 Common cards
- One traditional foil replaces 33 a Common in 33 percent of booster packs
Collectible Ravnica Remasted booster pack contents
- 15 total cards
- Four to five Rare or higher in every pack
- Three to seven Uncommon cards
- Four to eight Common cards
- One full-art land
- 11 traditional foil cards at various rarities
- One traditional foil double-sided token
Preorder prices for MTG Ravnica Remastered products
At time of writing, there are two preorder products available for the RVR set: A Draft booster box and collector booster box. All prices are from Amazon.
- Draft RVR booster box: Around $210
- Collector RVR booster box: Around $300
- Collector RVR booster pack: Around $25